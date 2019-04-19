Anna Camp and Skylar Astin are ending their marriage

They may have seemed like a “Pitch Perfect” couple, but Anna Camp and Skylar Astin are getting a divorce after only a year and a half of marriage.
“We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably,” Camp and Astin said jointly in a statement to The Times. “We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition.”
Camp, 36, and Astin, 31, met while filming the first “Pitch Perfect” film and started dating in June 2013. They got engaged at the beginning of 2016, bought a place in Los Feliz a few months later and were married that October.
Their short married life had at least one challenge: “[W]ith competing shooting schedules they do have to work hard to see each other. Astin recently visited Camp in South Africa; she visited him in Bulgaria,” The Times reported in May 2018.
Camp’s next film, “The Lovebirds,” with Kumail Nanjiani, is due to be released in March. Astin just wrapped a 10-episode run on the final season of Rachel Bloom’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”