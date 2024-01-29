Spotted: ‘Gossip Girl’ alum Ed Westwick proposes to Amy Jackson in Switzerland

Actors Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson are engaged. The “Gossip Girl” alum popped the question during a ski trip in Switzerland.

Spotted: “Gossip Girl” alum Ed Westwick and fellow actor Amy Jackson getting engaged on a romantic adventure, suspended thousands of feet in the Swiss Alps.

The British actor proposed to the “Supergirl” star while they were on a ski trip in Gstaad, Switzerland, where he popped the question on the snowy suspension bridge, Peak Walk.

The couple announced their engagement Monday in a joint Instagram post. Jackson, 31, captioned their high-altitude proposal photo with a “Hell YES 💍,” and Westwick, 36, wrote “I hit the jackpot xxx” on a photo that he reposted to his Instagram story.

Representatives for Westwick and Jackson did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ requests for further comment.

The proposal comes as the two plug their most recent projects: Westwick’s action-thriller “Deep Fear,” which debuted on Netflix last year, and his upcoming horror-thriller “DarkGame.” Jackson stars in the upcoming Hindi-language sports action film “Crakk.”

Westwick and the “Thaandavam” star first met at the Silverstone racetrack in 2021, according to People. He asked her out on a double date: coffee with their dogs — her poodle Herbert and his French bulldog, Humphrey. “Coffee and dogs,” she told Lifestyle Asia in August 2023, won her over “from the get-go.”

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in June 2022 when Jackson shared a loving birthday tribute to her man, accompanied by affectionate scenes from their relationship. She described Westwick as the love of her life and “home and an adventure of a lifetime all mixed into one.”

Jackson shares a 4-year-old son, Andreas Panayiotou, with her ex-fiance, George Panayiotou.

Westwick, who famously played bad-boy socialite Chuck Bass on the CW primetime drama “Gossip Girl,” kept a seemingly low profile since the show went off the air in 2012. But he made major headlines in 2017 during the #MeToo movement when he was accused of sexual assault by three women. The “Wicked City” and “Snatch” actor denied the allegations and was “vindicated” that summer, according to his lawyer, when Los Angeles County prosecutors said they would not file criminal charges against him.