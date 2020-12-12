50 songs for 50 years: The best Christmas nostalgia over the last half century
Mariah Carrey, The Pogues, David Bowie and more
Singers Kirsty MacColl and Shane MacGowan with toy guns and an inflatable Santa in a festive scenario, circa 1987. That year, the pair collaborated on the Pogues’ Christmas song “Fairytale of New York.” (Tim Roney/Getty Images)
Mariah Carey performs during a benefit concert at the Cathedral of St John the Divine in New York in December 1994. Carey released “All I Want for Christmas is You” in the same year on her first holiday album, “Merry Christmas.” (Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE/WireImage)
Musical artist David Bowie sings “The Little Drummer Boy” with Bing Crosby on the CBS presentation of “Bing Crosby’s Merrie Olde Christmas” on Nov. 30, 1977. (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images)
Legendary R&B singer Aretha Franklin performs at the 85th annual New York Stock Exchange Christmas tree lighting festivities on Wall Street on Dec. 4, 2008. (George Napolitano/FilmMagic)
A 45rpm record of Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas,” written by Nadine McKinnor and Donny Pitts. On the B side is “Be There,” by Charles Ostoguy and Donny Hathaway. (Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)