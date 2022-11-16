LA Times Today: Key takeaways from the 2023 Grammy nominations
This year’s Grammy Awards could be a showdown between two of the biggest music superstars — Beyoncé and Adele.
Nominations were announced Tuesday for the Grammy Awards in February. Here are some of the key takeaways.
