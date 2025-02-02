Arrivals at the Grammy Awards are underway, with major music stars treading the red carpet at Crypto.com Arena leading up to trophy presentations and performances.

Among the questions on the minds of fashionistas: Will anyone match past iconic moments such as Lady Gaga’s 2011 arrival in an egg (she wore her famous meat dress a year prior at MTV’s VMAs) or Jennifer Lopez’s neck-plunging green Versace gown at the dawn of this century? How subdued, if at all, will outfits be in the wake of ferocious wildfires that devastated wide swaths of Southern California last month? Leading up to the ceremony, the Recording Academy promised to celebrate “the spirit of the city of Los Angeles” at the event, again hosted by Trevor Noah this year.

Beyoncé, known for her own stylish appearances, leads the field with 11 nominations this year, followed by Charli XCX, Post Malone, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar. Beyond those nominees, presenters and performers include Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Herbie Hancock, Shakira and John Legend.

This year’s ceremony takes place a few days after many music giants, Eilish, Stevie Nicks and Joni Mitchell among them, performed at the FireAid benefit spanning two venues.

Here are all the looks from the 2025 Grammys red carpet, updating live.

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan makes a dramatic arrival at the 67th Grammys Awards (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Sierra Ferrell

Sierra Ferrell struck a dramatic pose with a beaded sceptre on the red carpet en route to winning four Grammy trophies (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Jaden and Willow Smith

Jaden Smith, with house on head, is accompanied by sister Willow Smith at the Grammys (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves wears Ralph Lauren on the red carpet (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Brandon Victor Dixon

“Hell’s Kitchen” star Brandon Victor Dixon, nominated in the musical theater album category, opted for a textured jacket that matched the red carpet. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Varijashree Venugopal and Anoushka Shanka

Anoushka Shankar, right, gives fellow nominee Varijashree Venugopal props in a flowing gown. Both are featured artists on Jacob Collier’s “A Rock Somewhere,” nominated on the global music performance category. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Ricky Dillard