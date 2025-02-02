2025 Grammys: Full coverage

- Share via
Inside the Grammy Awards’ response to the L.A. wildfires
As soon as Harvey Mason Jr. was convinced that firefighters had gotten a handle on this month’s devastating Los Angeles wildfires, the head of the Recording Academy turned his mind to a somewhat less dramatic matter.
Hotel rooms.
The Grateful Dead is honored — and rainbow grilled cheese served — at starry MusiCares gala
Deadheads mixed with bigwigs Friday night at the annual MusiCares Persons of the Year gala, where the members of the Grateful Dead were honored by the Recording Academy for their philanthropy and cultural impact 60 years after the iconic jam band formed in 1965.
“Longevity was never a major concern of ours,” the Dead’s Bobby Weir said to laughs in the audience as he accepted the award. “Lighting folks up and spreading joy through the music was all we ever really had in mind, and we got plenty of that done.”
AI might help the Beatles win their final Grammy. Will more veteran acts follow?
The record of the year category for the 2025 Grammys is full of zesty pop hits from young female acts such as Chappell Roan, Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter. There’s also Kendrick Lamar’s operatically vicious “Not Like Us” and some poignant, expansive work from Beyoncé and Billie Eilish.
Then there’s the Beatles’ “Now and Then.” The quartet is back on the Grammy leaderboard a full six decades after winning their first statuette. “Now and Then,” salvaged from a famously muddy demo from John Lennon, was made possible with the AI-driven, instrument-isolating mix technology first showcased in the documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back.”
Grammys: Ranking the 66 songs that won record of the year
What makes a record of the year? At the Grammy Awards, it can be a stunning performance or an ingenious production, a glimpse into the future or a glance at the past, a worldwide smash or an obscurity by a longtime fave. Ahead of Sunday’s 67th Grammys, here’s a ranked list of all 66 songs that have won record of the year since the Recording Academy’s first ceremony in 1959. Arranged from worst to best, the rundown includes expert commentary from half a dozen previous winners: Sheryl Crow, Toto’s Steve Lukather, producer Mark Ronson, Michael McDonald, Chic’s Nile Rodgers and Charles Kelley of the country trio Lady A.
Grammys 2025 predictions: Who will win, who should win and the Beyoncé of it all
In the aftermath of wildfires that devastated much of Southern California this month, the Recording Academy says it has reoriented Sunday’s 67th Grammy Awards around fundraising efforts and a mission to celebrate “the spirit of the city of Los Angeles.”
But of course, there are still awards to hand out: Beyoncé leads the field with 11 nominations, followed by Charli XCX and Post Malone with eight apiece and Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar, each of whom has seven. The telecast, set to air live on CBS from Crypto.com Arena, will be hosted by Trevor Noah and will feature performances by Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, Shakira, Stevie Wonder, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow and Herbie Hancock, among others.
Here’s the complete list of 2025 Grammy nominees
Here is the full list of nominees for the 67th Grammy Awards.
This year’s list of top nominees include Beyoncé (11), Charli XCX (seven), Billie Eilish (seven), Kendrick Lamar (seven), Post Malone (seven), Sabrina Carpenter (six), Chappell Roan (six), and Taylor Swift (six).
How to watch the 67th Grammys (and what else you need to know)
The 67th Grammy Awards will have a bit of a pall over them Sunday after the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area.
However, after a blockbuster year for pop music, with huge singles and albums from veterans Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and the Beatles, alongside newcomers Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter, there’s still a lot to celebrate and debate. Here’s everything you need to know to watch and weigh in.