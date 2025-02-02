2025 Grammys: Full coverage

The Grateful Dead is honored — and rainbow grilled cheese served — at starry MusiCares gala

John Mayer, from left, Jay Lane, Bobby Weir and Mickey Hart perform with Dead & Company on Friday night at the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year gala honoring the Grateful Dead.

Deadheads mixed with bigwigs Friday night at the annual MusiCares Persons of the Year gala, where the members of the Grateful Dead were honored by the Recording Academy for their philanthropy and cultural impact 60 years after the iconic jam band formed in 1965.

“Longevity was never a major concern of ours,” the Dead’s Bobby Weir said to laughs in the audience as he accepted the award. “Lighting folks up and spreading joy through the music was all we ever really had in mind, and we got plenty of that done.”