The 40 best record stores in and around L.A.
In an age of ubiquitous streaming-on-demand, these 40 record stores around Los Angeles and Southern California offer a welcome counterweight to the antiseptic anonymity of the cloud: rows upon rows of new and used albums, CDs, cassettes and other physical objects that you can hold, display and, most important, listen to, over and over again.
Amoeba Music
Angel City Books & Records
Arroyo Records
The Artform Studio
Atomic Records
Bionic Records
Black Hole Records
Boogie Maru Sounds
Canterbury Records
CD Trader
Choice Music
Cosmic Vinyl
Counterpoint Records & Books
Dizzy on Vinyl
Dr. Strange Records
Fingerprints Music
Freakbeat Records
Glass House Record Store
Going Underground
Headline Records
High Fidelity
Kpopnation
The Midnight Hour
Mount Analog
Music Plaza
Nivessa
Permanent Records Roadhouse
P.M. Sounds
Poo-Bah Records
The Record Parlour
Record Recycler
Record Safari
Record Surplus
Rhino Records
Rockaway Records
Sick City
Sonido Del Valle
Supervinyl
Twelves
VIP Records
