The 40 best record stores in and around L.A.

By August Brown
Kenan Draughorne, Vanessa Franko, Nate Jackson, Steve Appleford
In an age of ubiquitous streaming-on-demand, these 40 record stores around Los Angeles and Southern California offer a welcome counterweight to the antiseptic anonymity of the cloud: rows upon rows of new and used albums, CDs, cassettes and other physical objects that you can hold, display and, most important, listen to, over and over again.

Amoeba Music

Hollywood Record store
Expanding from its original stores in Berkeley and San Francisco, Amoeba Music landed in Hollywood in 2001 and quickly rose to become the most iconic record store in L.A. With a vast selection of new and used records, Amoeba is a place to pick up the biggest hits of the moment, but it also has a deep inventory of soul, reggae, punk, jazz, classical, metal, EDM, etc. Amoeba’s knowledgeable staff includes members of rising young bands, and you will often see a famous face hunting the aisles. If regulars were saddened by the move from its huge two-level space on Sunset Boulevard, Amoeba has re-created much the same atmosphere at its smaller new location on Hollywood Boulevard.
Angel City record store.
(Angel City)

Angel City Books & Records

Santa Monica Record store
Steps away from Venice Beach sits Santa Monica’s last remaining indie bookstore, which also boasts a wide-ranging vinyl catalog. Its dedicated customer base should tell you all you need to know about the store’s steely reputation — “I’ve had people coming in here with their parents when they were 10 years old, and now they’re still coming in after college,” owner Rocco Ingala told The Times last year. “I’ve been here long enough to see that much history happen before my eyes.”
The exterior of Arroyo Records.
(Arroyo Records)

Arroyo Records

Highland Park Record store
A relative newcomer to the brick-and-mortar vinyl scene, Arroyo Records opened in September 2020. The post-pandemic dream of then-health food store worker Daniel Clodfelter, Arroyo took over a former Permanent Records storefront in Highland Park and features a blend of local and international music across genres.
The exterior of Artform Records.
(Artform Records)

The Artform Studio

Record store
Jazz records, taper fades and curly perms? This Highland Park vinyl store and beauty salon is an intriguing combination, but one that’s all-too-natural to its co-owners, music composer Adrian Younge and his wife, Sherry Younge, a hairstylist for more than 25 years. And it helps that the shop is around the corner from the Lodge Room, the indie concert venue where Jazz Is Dead, the record label and live music project founded by Adrian and Ali Shaheed Muhammad, hosts a number of its events.
The interior of Atomic Records
(Raul Roa / Burbank Leader)

Atomic Records

Burbank Record store
A crate digger’s paradise, Atomic Records deals entirely with used records, offering a second life to rare vinyls in need of a second, third or even fourth home. They’ll even make house calls seven days a week if you’re wanting to unload some of your own.
Bionic Records

Buena Park Record store
Bionic Records continues to do its thing 35 years after opening its doors at its Buena Park store. While its other locations in Fullerton, Huntington Beach and Cypress have been forced to close over the years, Bionic remains committed to the music, as evidenced in its stacks of punk and metal offerings. Band T-shirts, patches, stickers, posters and show fliers make the long, rectangular-shape store a hub for music culture, especially for those younger than the store itself.
Black Hole Records

Fullerton Record store
Whether it‘s helping to start customers on their hardcore vinyl obsession or sell them their first pair of creepers, generations of Fullerton crate diggers owe this store and its owner, Bill Evans, a debt of gratitude for keeping the punk scene alive behind the Orange Curtain. First opening in Brea in 1986 and moving to Fullerton in 1991, the store has remained a staple of OC punk thanks to Evans, whose roots in the scene go back to the ’70s with his band the Naughty Women. Since 1989, the shop has shared a space with its sister store Stray Cat Vintage, a hub for punk and goth threads.
The interior of Boogie Maru Sounds record store.
(Boogie Maru Sounds)

Boogie Maru Sounds

Torrance Record store
Want to live out your “Tampopo” fantasies by whipping up some ramen while blaring Japanese city pop? This beloved little Torrance store is an only-in-L.A. gem with a sophisticated selection of rare Japanese imports that add immaculate late-night Tokyo vibes wherever you may be in SoCal.
Canterbury Records

Pasadena Record store
Since 1956, Pasadena has gotten its music fix at L.A.’s oldest living record store, which continues to boast a tremendous collection specializing in classic rock and bluegrass, among other genres.
The exterior of CD Trader record store.
(CD Trader)

CD Trader

Tarzana Record store
Despite its name, CD Trader offers a deep selection of new and used vinyl, along with a mountain of CDs, DVDs, Blu-Rays, picture discs, posters and a small book section. Founded in 1995 by Dave Maples, the store is an essential indie record outlet in the West Valley, following the sad demise of stores such as Tempo Records and Record Trader. Dave Grohl and Haim have been spotted in the aisles, joining customers digging through its goldmine of pop culture.
The interior of Choice Music record store.
(Choice Music)

Choice Music

Harvard Heights Record store
When K-pop fans needed a place to mourn the death of singer Moonbin, they set up a memorial at this bustling shop in the Koreatown Galleria. While the selection of merch and records warrants its own trip, the store is proof that K-pop fans need offline hubs for their community too.
The exterior of Cosmic Vinyl record store.

Cosmic Vinyl

Echo Park Record store
An inspired throwback to when Echo Park and Silver Lake were the centers of L.A.’s hipsterdom, this shop has a tight, well-curated selection that spans country, funk and metal with a vegan cafe inside. Oren Pius, the proprietor, pays well for used collections and is a fount of record-nerd ephemera.
The sign at Counterpoint Records and Books.
(Counterpoint Records and Books)

Counterpoint Records & Books

Hollywood Hills Record store
This mom-and-pop store, founded by Susan Polifronio and her husband, John, has been in business since 1979, and it has built up a loyal customer base in the process. It’s one of many small businesses that almost shuttered for good during the pandemic, but as 2023 comes to a close, it’s still serving Franklin Village.
The interior of Dizzy record store.
(Dizzy Records)

Dizzy on Vinyl

Long Beach Record store
Walking into the time warp of Dizzy on Vinyl transports you back to the days when black lights, bongs and beaded curtains were the decorations du jour at any record shop. Owner Dizzy Diehm opened the store in 1999 on Long Beach’s bustling 7th Street corridor. The stacks lean heavily toward classic rock, ’70s soul and funk, ’60s psychedelic rock and classic metal; the inventory is primarily made up of used wax from swap meet sales and Dizzy’s own massive collection.
A sign painted on a wall for Dr. Strange Records.
(Dr. Strange Records)

Dr. Strange Records

Rancho Cucamonga Record store
If you’re looking to bolster your punk and new wave collection, Dr. Strange is a must-visit. In addition to the essentials, the store that’s slightly off the beaten path also specializes in rare punk vinyl. The shop can also outfit you in punk attire, from creepers and bondage pants to T-shirts and patches.
The interior of Fingerprints record store.
(Fingerprints)

Fingerprints Music

Long Beach Record store
Fingerprints has been the gold standard for Long Beach record stores for more than 30 years. Not only has it survived multiple locations and waves of record store extinctions but it’s also been a beacon for eclectic, one-of-a-kind in-store performances from acts like Foo Fighters, Brian Wilson, X, Iron and Wine, Prophets of Rage and too many more to count. The store’s album signings and community events help keep it a hub for Long Beach music culture.
An interior photo of Freakbeat Records.
(Daniel Barassi)

Freakbeat Records

Sherman Oaks Record store
Behind big picture windows on Ventura Boulevard is one of the premier record shops in the city, with a well-curated selection of new and used vinyl, CDs, box sets, DVDs, posters, vintage punk rock fliers and other pop ephemera displayed from floor to ceiling. Opened in 2003 by Bob Say (a former owner of the missed Moby Disc just down the street), Freakbeat makes a point of carrying imports and small label reissues, and it offers deep selections of rock, jazz and soul. A 99-cent section can deliver some surprising finds and bargains, and patrons are free to plug into the store listening station of turntables and CD players to try out any used discoveries.
The interior of Glass House record store.
(Glass House)

Glass House Record Store

Pomona Record store
Pomona’s all-ages punk and indie venue standby also runs a pretty sick record shop out the side door, specializing in edgy metal, outlaw country and dirty funk LPs, with more than 10,000 titles in stock.
The interior of Going Underground record store.
(Going Underground)

Going Underground

Downtown L.A. Record store
This store in the heart of Little Tokyo hosts a diverse collection of records and also has an online shop that can ship you your gold no matter where you are. There’s also the original location in Bakersfield (opened in 2001) in case you get the itch to dig through the crates while motoring through the Central Valley
The exterior of Headline record store.
(Headline)

Headline Records

Fairfax Record store
This specialty store in the heart of Melrose is committed to serving fans of punk rock, hardcore, ska, garage and metal. Since 1995, Headline has evangelized for the culture of punk rock, from its earliest days to the present moment, with an excellent selection of new and used records, posters, skateboard decks, stickers, patches and spiky leather belts, bootstraps, bracelets and chokers. This store knows its history and carries a rich selection of records by both iconic names (Ramones, Black Flag) and the most obscure underground acts.
The exterior of High Fidelity record store.
(High Fidelity)

High Fidelity

West Adams Record store
A beloved West Adams record store stocked to the brim with classic soul, rock and jazz records (among other genres), along with newer releases from music’s current titans. And, of course, it doesn’t hurt that the store shares a name with the vinyl-loving book-turned-movie-turned-TV show.
The interior of Kpop Nation record store.
(Kpop Nation)

Kpopnation

Westside Record store
The hunt for elite merch is never-ending in K-pop, and this CD shop on the border of K-Town and MacArthur Park is almost hypnotic in its sprawling collection of photo books and posters.
The interior of Midnight Hour Records.
(Midnight Hour Records)

The Midnight Hour

San Fernando Record store
Has your heart been wrecked by yet another Tóxico? Got a twelver of Modelo, a Misfits back patch and a bad idea in your head? Work it all out at the Midnight Hour, one of the Valley’s best record shops, period, for its selection of punk, metal and edgy Latin releases (one of the owners is in a hardcore band called, hilariously, ACxDC). It’s an essential merch and sundry stop for góticas looking to put a curse on a dude.
The interior of Mount Analog record store.
(Mount Analog)

Mount Analog

Silver Lake Record store
The new Silver Lake home for the old Highland Park hub for techno, goth and experimental LPs is still imposingly cool, so come prepared — it’s an essential stop for stocking up before your all-vinyl warehouse gig.
An overview look at Music Plaza record store.
(Music Plaza)

Music Plaza

Koreatown Record store
This record store has been around Koreatown for 30 years, much longer than the hallyu wave has been dominant in America. It’s proof that L.A. has long been a nexus for South Korean music, and in the modern era, it’s an essential stop for any serious fan.
A view inside Nivessa Records.
(Nivessa)

Nivessa

Mid-City Record store
A giant (50,000 titles!) record shop a block from the Mint in Mid-City. The store has a solid Latin selection but also has you covered on disco, soul, reggae and more. Stop by for one of its classes on DJ techniques and music production.
A selection of records at Permanent Records.
(Permanent Records)

Permanent Records Roadhouse

Cypress Park Record store
This unique spot in Highland Park is a full-service operation for obsessive music fans, with a record store attached to a bar and venue for live music (and comedy), plus its own Permanent Records label. The logo is a Grim Reaper on a skateboard and the slogan, “Life is short, buy more records.” That’s advice much of its clientele already lives by, drawn to a cache of new and used records, along with music trivia nights, artist meet and greets, and other special events inside or on the back patio.
An exterior view of PM Sounds.
(PM Sounds)

P.M. Sounds

San Pedro Record store
Anyone can roll into an Amoeba and drop triple digits on a couple of thick Blue Note LP reissues. Devoted jazz hounds know to go to this San Pedro shop for a more discerning selection and wild finds from Europe, Japan and beyond that you might gloss over — or never see — in the big shops.
Poo-Bah Records

Pasadena Record store
Opened in 1971 in Old Pasadena, Poo-Bah has long been a hub for avant jazzers, noise-mongers and analog synth nerds alike who are tired of rummaging the over-picked isles in similar shops in Silver Lake and Highland Park. Owner Ron Stivers honors that legacy by keeping the shelves of his shop on East Colorado Boulevard packed with new releases from L.A. beat scene labels like Brainfeeder, Leaving Records and Alpha Pup. The shop also happens to have the largest easy-listening section in town.
The exterior of Record Parlour.
(Record Parlour)

The Record Parlour

Hollywood Record store
Behind a humble storefront on Selma Avenue, this used record shop is made for obsessive crate digging. Founded in 2013 by Chris Honetschlaeger, Record Parlour is packed with vinyl and memorabilia, vintage audio gear and jukeboxes. It has the ornate style of a boutique but the depth of a warehouse and is available for private events. During business hours, the overflow is in carts for “sidewalk sales” out front, and there are frequent “free record days” to cull the massive herd of ancient LPs. And as one of the last record shops to stay open late (until 11:30 p.m. daily), it’s a convenient pit stop during a night out in Hollywood.
The exterior of Record Recycler.
(Record Recycler)

Record Recycler

Torrance Record store
While the new vinyl industry capitalizes on its popularity by jacking up retail prices to eye-watering figures, Record Recycler knows the real joy is in finding a cheap, used and rare treasure somewhere way off the path. The vast store will gladly take a whole collection off your hands, and true to its name, the churn means there’s always something rewarding buried in the stacks.
The exterior of Record Safari.
(Record Safari)

Record Safari

Atwater Village Record store
Lovingly curated by owner Alex Rodriguez, who stocks and manages the on-site store every year at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Record Safari is a midsize shop offering a thoughtful mix of the popular and wildly esoteric. Opened during the pandemic in 2021 in the former home of Sonora Recorders, and steps from Griffith Park on one side and a busy row of bars and restaurants on the other, Record Safari draws a steady stream of serious collectors and casual fans of multiple genres and eras.
The exterior of Record Surplus.
(Record Surplus)

Record Surplus

Sawtelle Record store
Founded in 1985, this large West L.A. store has a vast quantity of new and used records beneath its high ceilings, with more than 100,000 LPs and CDs in stock, from punk rock to classical. There’s a bargain section called “The Attic” with records as low as $1 and pricier rarities for serious collectors. There are convenient listening stations, piles of 45s, CDs, cassettes, DVDs, VHS tapes, posters and other pop-culture artifacts.
The exterior of Rhino Records.
(Rhino Records)

Rhino Records

Montclair Record store
Rhino was a mainstay in Claremont Village for nearly 50 years until moving one city over in a strip mall just east of Montclair Place in 2022. The new space is significantly larger, which not only makes for more comfortable crate digging but also a bigger selection of the other cool stuff Rhino carries, including books, posters and T-shirts.
The interior of Rockaway Records.
(Rockaway Records)

Rockaway Records

Silver Lake Record store
Since opening in 1979, this L.A. indie record store has become a Silver Lake institution, buying and selling used discs and ultra-rare music collectibles. After emerging from the pandemic, Rockaway shifted much of its sales online and turned the popular store’s physical location on Glendale Boulevard into appointment-only from Monday through Friday, but the shop founded by brothers Wayne and Gary Johnson remains committed to great records and highly valued collectibles.
The interior of Sick City record store.
(Sick City)

Sick City

Echo Park Record store
An Echo Park standby for punk and hardcore scenes that also stocks Olivia Rodrigo rarities, this store doubles as a barber shop and keeps a solid selection of vintage band tees in stock, if you happen to spill at Poltergeist next door. Take note that the shop keeps rockers’ hours — it opens at 1 p.m.
The interior of Sonido Del Valle record store.
(Andrew Lopez / Sonido Del Valle)

Sonido Del Valle

Boyle Heights Record store
The preeminent LP shop in Boyle Heights stocks a deep bench of cumbia, mariachi, norteño and other freshly hot regional Mexican and Latin genres. If you love Peso Pluma and have the itch to go deeper, here’s where to start.
Beyoncé signing records at Supervinyl.
(Supervinyl)

Supervinyl

Hollywood Record store
This stretch of Sycamore Avenue where Hancock Park meets Hollywood has — almost suspiciously — become one of L.A.’s most coveted dining and retail destinations in a matter of months. Supervinyl is the obligatory record store in such a complex (Beyoncé had a “Renaissance” takeover event there last year). So if you’re out for small-lot coffee at Sightglass, a crocheted jacket at Bode or getting jacked at A-list gym Heimat, stock up here on LPs to fill your Naim hi-fi system.
The interior of Twelves record store.
(Twelves)

Twelves

Long Beach Record store
Since opening in October 2019, Twelves has earned a rep as a DJ hot spot in Long Beach specializing in rare first pressings and a wide selection of jazz, rock, soul and international. Vinyl packs almost every inch of the small shop from floor to ceiling. For questions on what to buy, seek out owner and Funky Sole resident DJ Hector Waluyo, whose record knowledge is as sturdy as his thick-framed glasses and mustache.
The interior of VIP Records.
(VIP Records)

VIP Records

Long Beach Record store
For 45 years, the World Famous VIP Records and Tapes has been a cornerstone of Long Beach hip-hop and a meeting ground for hip-hop greats like Snoop Dogg, Warren G and Nate Dogg. Though the shop’s world famous sign, which made a cameo in Snoop’s “Who Am I? (What My Name)” video, is no longer on top of the building, founder Kelvin Anderson continues to keep VIP’s legendary name on top of mind for hip-hop, R&B, reggae and blues fans.
