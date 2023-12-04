The 40 best record stores in and around L.A.

Expanding from its original stores in Berkeley and San Francisco, Amoeba Music landed in Hollywood in 2001 and quickly rose to become the most iconic record store in L.A. With a vast selection of new and used records, Amoeba is a place to pick up the biggest hits of the moment, but it also has a deep inventory of soul, reggae, punk, jazz, classical, metal, EDM, etc. Amoeba’s knowledgeable staff includes members of rising young bands, and you will often see a famous face hunting the aisles. If regulars were saddened by the move from its huge two-level space on Sunset Boulevard, Amoeba has re-created much the same atmosphere at its smaller new location on Hollywood Boulevard.