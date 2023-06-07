32 best recording studios (for every budget) in Southern California

Sunset Sound was opened six decades ago by Tutti Camarata, onetime director of recording for Disney, and among its first projects were songs for “Mary Poppins” and “101 Dalmatians.” But it soon evolved into an essential venue for groundbreaking rock, pop and soul, as the location of hit albums by Sly Stone, Van Halen, Weezer, Prince and more. While the studio is a fully up-to-date digital operation, it still offers the historic analog experience, with tape machines and other vintage gear used to make recordings in the classic rock era. And like Capitol Studios less than a mile away, Sunset Sound has kept its standalone echo chambers for recording natural reverb effects, like those used on Jim Morrison’s torrid vocal on the Doors’ 1967 smash “Light My Fire,” channeled through the facility’s historic Studio One chamber.