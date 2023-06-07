32 best recording studios (for every budget) in Southern California
Despite the increase in amateur and professional musicians recording songs, even whole albums, on their home equipment, Los Angeles and its outlying areas still boast the highest concentration of top-notch recording studios in the world, where the vibes are immaculate, the gear state-of-the-art, the engineers savants and the ghosts of rock stars past inspirational. Here, you’ll find a studio for every need and every budget, whether you’re aspiring to make your first demo or your long-plotted change-of-musical-direction opus (with orchestra).
Apogee Studio
Boulevard Recording
Capitol Studios
Chalice Studios
Conway Recording Studios
EastWest Studios
Eldorado Recording Studios
Gatos Trail Recording Studio
Gold-Diggers Sound
Green Tea Studios
Haven Recording
Henson Recording Studios
Igloo Music
Infrasonic
Kingsize Studios
LemonTree Studios
Melrose Sound
Mint Room Studios
NightBird Recording Studios
NRG Recording Studios
The Pie
Pirate Studios
Rancho de la Luna
Record Plant
Silent Zoo
Sunset Sound
Total Access Recording
Track 9 Studios
Truth Studios
Valentine Recording Studios
The Village
The Watche
