José José, legendary Mexican crooner, dies of cancer

Local media outlets are reporting that legendary Mexican crooner José José, known as the “Prince of Song,” has died of pancreatic cancer. He was 71.

Multiple outlets said Saturday the singer, known for sad love songs, had died at a hospital in South Florida.

José José, whose real name is José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz, climbed to the top of the Latin charts with 1970s slow ballads including “El Triste,” or “The Sad Man,” and “Almohada,” or “Pillow.” The power of his voice and ability to sing technically difficult tunes at a high register made him a treasured cultural icon in Latin America.

His music also became popular in non-Spanish speaking countries such as Japan and Russia.