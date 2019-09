Mexican singer José José died on Saturday, at 71 years old. Though the “Prince of Song” has left us, his music remains the clearest and most evident legacy of his dramatic but brilliant career.

What follows is a personal list of his most notable songs, starting with his iconic live performance at the OTI Festival on March 15, 1970.

“El Triste”

“Gavilan o Paloma”

“Lo Dudo”

“Lo Pasado, Pasado”

“He Renunciado a Ti”

This article originally appeared in Spanish on Los Angeles Times En Español.