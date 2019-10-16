California Sounds: New music from Grace Potter, Rhys Langston and Friends of Friends

Grace Potter, “Release” (Fantasy)

The newest track from Potter’s first album in four years arrives after a period of personal tumult that found her relocating across the country and settling in Topanga Canyon. Absent her longtime band the Nocturnals, Potter retreated into the canyon, fell in love and had a child. A powerhouse singer and guitarist, she tapped into these changing perspectives to create the songs on “Daylight,” which comes out Oct. 25.

A mournful song that documents the dissolution of a relationship, “Release” finds Potter diving into the raw emotions brought on by a breakup: “Even if I’m in your arms / Even if you touch my skin / I could never change my heart / After being where it’s been.” A devastatingly beautiful song, each line resonates.

Rhys Langston, “The T.C. Wash Suite” (P.O.W. Recordings)

In the 10-minute video for the L.A. born-and-raised rapper’s new track, Langston moves across the city while gradually realizing that karma’s on his side. A jogger hands him a cup of coffee, and as she does Langston finds a sidewalk mini-fridge with cream in it.

He lounges in Echo Park until someone taps him on the shoulder and reminds him of the time. Another stranger tosses him some car keys and bingo, he’s driving an Uber and picking up annoying passengers.

As we watch, Langston’s musical suite scores the action. Produced by L.A. beatmaker LXMONGRAB, the track moves through tempos and landscapes as the lyricist reflects on being a “concrete dreamer in this glass house” and meditates on “bereft technicians / Wordsmiths without tradition / Coffee stains and cynicism.”

Various Artists, “Friends of Friends 10th Anniversary” collections (Friends of Friends)

To honor a decade in business, the Eagle Rock-based electronic imprint has compiled two collections of music. The first gathers singles and stand-alone tracks from artists including experimental beat-maker Shlohmo, bedroom pop producer Baths, minimalist saxophonist Anenon and singer-producer Perera Elsewhere. The second features new tracks from its roster as well as distinctive covers of work from across the imprint’s discography.

Taken individually, each of the 37 tracks confirms label founder Leeor Brown’s ear for talent. But heard in a few longer sessions, what jumps out is the sonic range. From harsh, maximal electronic tones to elegant, understated instrumental jazz, the Friends of Friends aesthetic is as inviting as it is innovative.