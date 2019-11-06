Best concerts in L.A. this week: Camp Flog Gnaw, Tropicália, Cat Power

The holidays are approaching, but L.A.’s live music offerings show no sign of slowing, with a pair of festivals and a slate of highly anticipated returns in store for the week ahead.

Nov. 7-9

Built to Spill

Indie-rock greats Built to Spill take over the Troubadour for a special three-night run commemorating the 20th anniversary of their landmark album “Keep It Like a Secret.” The Boise, Idaho, band’s expansive, jam-loaded shows have made them a must-see live act, and this weekend’s stand is sure to be no exception.

The Troubadour, 9081 Santa Monica Blvd. Tickets are sold out but can be purchased on the secondary market.

Nov. 8-9

Gessafelstein

The French producer born Mike Lévy has been broaching the pop space thanks to collaborations with the likes of the Weeknd, Daft Punk, Kanye West and others, but it’s his grittier, electro-focused solo work as Gessafelstein that makes him one of the most thrilling live electronic acts around. His Coachella performances this year featured high-tech production and a full-body metallic suit that together injected just the right amount of surreal theatricality into his dark futurist techno.

Shrine Expo Hall, 665 West Jefferson Blvd. Tickets start at $39.50.

Nov. 9

Telefon Tel Aviv

Ten years after the death of cofounder Charles Cooper, genre-melding electronic favorite Telefon Tel Aviv is back with the sinuous, haunting “Dreams Are Not Enough.” Partner Josh Eustis, who now helms the project, makes his anticipated return to L.A. with a fitting performance inside the beautiful, shadowy halls of Hollywood Forever’s masonic lodge.

The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd. Tickets start at $20.

Nov. 8-9

Tropicália

Southern California’s beloved celebration of Latinx music returns with two stacked days of “tunes, tacos and good times.” Relocating from Long Beach’s Queen Mary Events Park to the Pico Rivera Sports Arena Grounds, the Goldenvoice-produced festival features a staggering breadth of artists in one weekend, including hometown heroes Cuco and Chicano Batman, Mexican legends Los Tigres del Norte and Paquita la del Barrio, pop songstresses Kali Uchis and Natalia Lafourcade and many more.



Pico Rivera Sports Arena Grounds, 11003 Sports Arena Drive, Pico Rivera. Single-day passes start at $150; two-day passes start at $250.

Nov. 8-9

Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

Carnival antics and hip-hop’s best and brightest combine for Tyler, the Creator’s beloved fall festival, which returns to Dodger Stadium for its seventh iteration. Look forward to rides and games, cozy wooded installations and some of the finest acts from across the hip-hop, R&B and pop spectrum. This year’s bill features Solange, YG, Brockhampton, Juice WRLD, H.E.R. and many more, plus a headline performance from Tyler and a to-be-announced surprise headliner.

Dodger Stadium grounds, 1000 Elysian Park Ave. Two-day passes start at $245.

Nov. 13

Cat Power

Powerhouse singer-songwriter Cat Power makes a welcome return to the stage with an intimate show at the Echo in support of her 10th album, “Wanderer.” The artist born Chan Marshall recently played the all-female Yola Dia festival in L.A., but has yet to bring her latest solo tour to town, making Wednesday’s scaled-down show a can’t-miss.

The Echo, 1822 Sunset Blvd. Tickets are sold out but can be purchased on the secondary market.