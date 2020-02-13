Listen to Billie Eilish’s eerie James Bond theme song, ‘No Time to Die’

Billie Eilish has kicked off 2020 with five Grammy Awards, an Oscars appearance and now, a James Bond theme song.

The singer released her highly anticipated title track on Thursday for the latest Bond installment, “No Time to Die,” co-written by Eilish and her brother, Finneas.

At 18, she is the youngest artist ever to write and record a Bond theme — adding to the Gen-Z anti-pop phenom’s growing list of historic achievements.

“Was it obvious to everybody else that I’ve fallen for a lie?” she sings on the track. “You were never on my side / Fool me once, fool me twice / ... now you’ll never see me cry / There’s just no time to die.”

With “No Time to Die,” Eilish joins the ranks of past Bond performers such as Adele (“Skyfall”), Paul McCartney and Wings (“Live and Let Die”), Duran Duran (“A View to a Kill”), Gladys Knight (“License to Kill”), Madonna (“Die Another Day”) and Tina Turner (“GoldenEye”).

Following a banner 2019, the “Bad Guy” hitmaker has continued her hot streak, sweeping the top four categories at the Grammys and hitting the stage at Sunday’s 92nd Academy Awards, where some speculated she would debut her new Bond tune.

Instead, she performed an intimate rendition of the Beatles’ “Yesterday” for the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment.

“It feels crazy to be a part of [‘No Time to Die’] in every way,” Eilish said when her involvement was announced. “To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

“No Time to Die,” starring Daniel Craig in his final outing as 007, follows Bond out of retirement and back into the world of espionage, fancy cars and high-tech gadgets.

A number of stars, including “Captain Marvel” actress Lashana Lynch, “Knives Out” breakout Ana de Armas and “Bohemian Rhapsody” frontman Rami Malek, are set to make their Bond debuts when the Cary Joji Fukunaga film premieres later this year.

Cowritten by “Fleabag” and “Killing Eve” mastermind Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the 25th Bond adventure hits theaters April 10.