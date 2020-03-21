Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Music

Dolly Parton posts emotional tribute to ‘Islands in the Stream’ partner Kenny Rogers

Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton
“I think I can speak for all his family, his friends and fans, when I say that I will always love you,” Parton said about Rogers in a video.
(Associated Press)
By Wendy LeeStaff Writer 
March 21, 2020
8:26 AM
Share

Dolly Parton, a longtime friend and collaborator with singer Kenny Rogers, said on Saturday that she was heartbroken to find out he had died Friday.

Rogers was 81.

“I think I can speak for all his family, his friends and fans, when I say that I will always love you,” Parton said on a video posted on Twitter.

Rogers, who died of natural causes, was a prominent country-pop music hitmaker, known for crossover blockbusters such as “The Gambler” and “Lady.”

Advertisement

“I know that we all know Kenny is in a better place than we are today, but I’m pretty sure he’s going to be talking to God sometime today, if he ain’t already, and he’s going to ask him to spread some light on a bunch of this darkness going on here,” Parton said in her video. Parton duetted with Rogers on songs including “Islands in the Stream” and “You Can’t Make Old Friends.”

Other celebrities and fans on Twitter honored Rogers’ musical legacy.

Advertisement

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Wendy Lee
Follow Us
Wendy Lee covers digital media for the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town team. She writes about the growing influence of tech giants like Apple and Google on Hollywood, how studios are adapting to digital disruption and the rise of digital music companies. She formerly covered technology at the San Francisco Chronicle, and was a business reporter for KPCC, the Minneapolis Star Tribune and the Tennessean in Nashville. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley and grew up in the Silicon Valley.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement