Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Music

Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne is fighting the coronavirus

Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne has been hospitalized for about a week.
Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne has been hospitalized for about a week, his attorney said.
(Ben Hider / Getty Images)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
March 31, 2020
8:54 AM
Share

Adam Schlesinger, the Fountains of Wayne cofounder who also won an Emmy for his songwriting work on the TV show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” is reportedly on a ventilator in an upstate New York hospital fighting the coronavirus.

“He’s very sick and is heavily sedated, as are all people on ventilators,” his longtime attorney, Josh Grier, told Variety on Tuesday, discounting an earlier rumor that Schlesinger was in a coma.

Schlesinger, who also plays with the bands Ivy and Tinted Windows, has been hospitalized for about a week after testing positive for the virus, Grier told Billboard. That outlet reported that the singer-songwriter’s condition was improving.

California
Coronavirus live updates: Hospitals, nursing homes become battlegrounds as California deaths rise
512840_me_0325_neighborhood_manhattan_beach_JLC_12049.jpg
California
Coronavirus live updates: Hospitals, nursing homes become battlegrounds as California deaths rise
The Los Angeles Times will provide around-the-clock updates on COVID-19 from across Southern California and around the world.Read our coverage from last week hereTracking the coronavirus in California: latest numbers | Support our journalism with a subscriptionHave a question about coronavirus? Send us your questions here. | You also can sign up for our newsletterSee latest photo gallery
Advertisement

The 52-year-old, whose band is most widely known for its hit “Stacy’s Mom,” has won Emmys for his work on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and on the 65th and 66th Tony Awards as well as a Grammy for “A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!” He has Oscar and Golden Globe nods for the song “That Thing You Do!,” and a Tony nomination for the score of “Cry-Baby.”

Attempts to contact Grier for further comment were unsuccessful Tuesday morning.

×

MusicTelevisionCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Christie D’Zurilla
Follow Us
Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement