Music

Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow among celebs paying tribute to John Prine

John Prine performs
John Prine, seen in 2019, died of coronavirus complications Tuesday.
(Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)
By Tracy Brown Digital Editor 
April 7, 2020
8:21 PM
John Prine, one of the most revered singer-songwriters of the last half-century, died Tuesday from complications related to the coronavirus at age 73.

Prine, a two-time Grammy winner who had been given the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the 62nd Grammy Awards earlier this year, had been hospitalized since March 26.

“A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages,” Bruce Springsteen tweeted.

Country singer-songwriter Margo Price, who recorded a duet verson of Prine’s 1984 song “Unwed Fathers” with him last year, tweeted, “I am gutted.”

“It hurts so bad to read the news ... My hero is gone. My friend is gone. We’ll love you forever John Prine,” wrote Price.

“He is singing with the angels,” tweeted musician Sheryl Crow. “You will be missed but your songs will live on.”

Many others remembered Prine by sharing links and lyrics to his music. Here’s a sampling of the outpouring.

Music
