‘One hell of a powerhouse’: Tina Turner remembered by Rolling Stones rockers, stars
The world is reeling from the loss of music legend Tina Turner, who died after a long illness in her home near Zurich, Switzerland. Tuesday. She was 83.
The singer’s death was announced Wednesday on her Instagram account. The “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” and “The Best” songstress was remembered for her “boundless passion for life.”
“Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music,” Wednesday’s Instagram post said. “All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”
Grammy-winning Tina Turner was a rock ’n’ roll original with her high-octane, powerful yet soulful voice and iconic hairstyles.
Tributes for the singer began pouring in on social media shortly after the news of her death broke. Among those remembering the singer — whose life and career extended far beyond music to reach film and Broadway stages — were the Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood, along with Ciara and writer Roxane Gay.
“I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer,” Jagger tweeted. “She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”
Wood shared photos of the “Queen of Rock and Soul” holding and embracing his family and sent his condolences to her family and friends.
“Heaven has gained an angel,” tweeted singer Ciara. “Rest in Paradise Tina Turner. Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all.”
“RIP Tina Turner who always reminded me that you can thrive and life fully and joyfully after great suffering,” Gay tweeted.
Singer Rick Astley also shared his tributes on social media Wednesday.
“What a woman, what a life, what a voice,” Astley wrote. “One of the GREATS!”
In a statement shared with The Times on Wednesday, Warner Music Group executive Max Lousada remembered Turner as a “global icon and trailblazer” known for “inimitable” style and talent.
“So powerful is her extraordinary, universal appeal that there is no doubt she will continue to influence generations to come,” said Lousada, the chief executive of Recorded Music for Warner Music Group. “She stands as the epitome of artistic self-empowerment.”
Turner, who was born in Nutbush, Tenn., was known for a number of hits including “Proud Mary” and “River Deep, Mountain High.” She also appeared in the film version of the Who’s rock opera “Tommy” and alongside Mel Gibson in “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.”
Turner is survived by her husband and longtime manager Erwin Bach.
Also paying tribute on social media were Forest Whitaker, Holly Robinson Peete, Martha Stewart, John Cusack, Mia Farrow, Don Lemon, Diana Ross, George Takei, Bette Midler, Ira Madison III and Bernice King. See more tributes below.
