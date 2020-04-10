Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Music

Rihanna donates $2.1 million for domestic violence victims in coronavirus lockdown

Rihanna
Singer Rihanna is helping the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles aid domestic violence victims during the citywide pandemic.
(Charles Sykes / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
April 10, 2020
9:29 AM
Singer Rihanna is joining forces with Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey to help victims of domestic violence living in Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the “Needed Me” artist’s Clara Lionel Foundation announced that the duo is co-funding a $4.2-million grant to the Mayor’s Fund for L.A. “to address a surge in domestic violence” in the city amid the coronavirus crisis.

Citing an increase in domestic violence incidents since last month’s implementation of L.A.'s Safer at Home order, the foundation will aid the Mayor’s Fund in providing 10 weeks of support for victims in the form of shelter, meals and counseling for individuals and their children.

As widespread closures stay in effect in L.A., options for reporting and receiving treatment for domestic violence have become more limited, and many shelters have reached capacity.

It’s estimated that more than 10 million people in the United States experience domestic violence each year.

This is not the first contribution the Fenty Beauty mogul has made to coronavirus relief. In March, the CLF and rapper Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation pledged $2 million to support workers without documentation, children of front-line healthcare workers and first responders, as well as incarcerated, elderly and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles during the public health emergency.

Prior to that, the CLF donated $5 million to assist local food banks in serving at-risk communities in the U.S., accelerate testing and treatment worldwide and provide equipment for healthcare workers, among other causes.

Dorsey, who also helms mobile payment company Square, announced on Twitter earlier this week that he is “moving $1 [billion] of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth)” to fund global COVID-19 relief.

“After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education and [universal basic income] ... ,” he wrote. “I believe they represent the best long-term solutions to the existential problems facing the world.”

Later in the thread, he added, “It’s important to show my work so I and others can learn.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-SAFE (7233) or the L.A. County hotline at (800) 978-3600 for help.

Christi Carras
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
