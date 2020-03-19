Here is what you can do and can’t do under L.A.'s strict ‘Safer at Home’ rules

The new Los Angeles County effort to fight the spread of the coronavirus orders the closure of non-essential stores, playgrounds and bans gatherings of 10 or more people.

The order is effective Thursday at 11:59 p.m. The order falls short of the stronger “shelter in place” order in place in at least 17 counties in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento Valley, the North Coast, the Central Coast and the city of Palm Springs in Riverside County. The Northern California rules also required non-retail businesses that were not considered essential to close, and explicitly required all individuals to stay at home except for certain essential activities.

Here’s what the new order does, which is enforceable under the law and punishable by a fine or imprisonment:

Non-essential stores

Non-essential retail stores ordered shut. This includes malls and shopping centers. Essential stores are listed below.

Playgrounds

Children’s playgrounds are ordered closed.

Gatherings

Gatherings of 10 or more people are banned. Just four days earlier, the county banned gatherings of 50 or more people.

For gatherings that are not banned, the county orders that:



People inside stay separated by at least six feet

People have access to handwashing facilities with soap and water or hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

A sign is posted instructing sick people to stay out

People are allowed to exercise, such as go on a hike and walk

People are allowed to go to essential businesses, such as grocery stores and to pick up takeout food at restaurants

The site should be cleaned and infected

Childcare centers

The county order says that, “to the extent possible, childcare facilities must operate under the following mandatory conditions:”



Childcare must be carried out in stable groups of 12 or fewer (“stable” means the same 12 or fewer children are in the same group each day);

Children shall not change from one group to another;

If more than one group of children is cared for at once facility, each group shall be in a separate room. Groups shall not mix with each other;

Childcare providers shall remain solely with one group of children.

Restaurants

A previous order requires restaurants to offer food by takeout or delivery only.

Gyms, movie theaters, bars

A previous order required gyms, movie theaters and bars that don’t serve food to close.

Retail businesses exempted from closure order

The order requires these businesses to implement

Grocery stores, certified farmers’ markets, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, food banks, convenience stores, and other establishments engaged in the retail sale of canned food, dry goods, fresh fruit and vegetables, pet supply, water, fresh meats, fish, and poultry, and any other household consumer products (such as cleaning or personal care products). This includes stores that sell groceries and sell other non-grocery products, and products necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences;

Food cultivation, including farming, livestock, and fishing;

Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals;

Newspapers, television, radio, magazine, podcast and other media services;

Gas stations, and auto-supply, auto-repair, car dealerships and related facilities;

Banks, credit unions, and related financial institutions;

Hardware stores, nurseries; building supplies;

Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, custodial/janitorial workers, handyman services, funeral home workers and morticians, moving services, HVAC installers, carpenters, vegetation services, tree maintenance, landscapers, gardeners, property managers, private security personnel and other service providers who provide services to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation to properties and other Essential Businesses;

Businesses providing mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes;

Educational institutions (including public and private K-12 schools, colleges, and universities) for purposes of facilitating distance learning or performing essential functions, provided that social distancing of 6-feet per person is maintaining to the greatest extent possible;

Laundromats, dry cleaners, laundry service providers, personal grooming services;

Restaurants and other food facilities that prepare and serve food, but only for delivery, drive thru or carry out;

Businesses that supply office or computer products needed by people who work from home;

Businesses that supply other Essential Businesses with the support or supplies necessary to operate;

Businesses that ship, truck, provide logistical support or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to residences, Essential Businesses, Healthcare Operations, Essential Infrastructure;

Airlines, taxis, and other private transportation providers providing transportation services necessary for activities of daily living and other purposes expressly authorized in this Order;

Businesses that provide parts and service for Essential Infrastructure;

Home-based care for seniors, adults, disabled persons, or children;

Residential facilities and shelters for seniors, adults, disabled persons, and children;

Professional services, such as legal or accounting services, when necessary to assist in compliance with legally mandated activities, and the permitting, inspection, construction, transfer and recording of ownership, of housing and anything incidental thereto;

Military/Defense Contractors/FFRDC (Federally Funded Research and Development Centers). For purposes of this Order, essential personnel may leave their residence to provide any service or perform any work deemed essential for national security including, but not limited to defense, intelligence and aerospace development and manufacturing for the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, and NASA and other federal government, and or United States Government departments and agencies. Essential personnel include prime, sub-primes, and supplier contractor employees, at both the prime contract level and any supplier levels at any tier, working on federal United States Government contracts such as contracts rated under the Defense Priorities and Allocations System (DPAS) and contracts for national intelligence and national security requirements.;

Childcare facilities providing services that enable employees exempted in this Order to work as permitted. To the extent possible, childcare facilities must operate under the following mandatory conditions: (1) Childcare must be carried out in stable groups of 12 or fewer (“stable” means the same 12 or fewer children are in the same group each day); (2) Children shall not change from one group to another; (3) If more than one group of children is cared for at once facility, each group shall be in a separate room. Groups shall not mix with each other; (4) Childcare providers shall remain solely with one group of children.

Hotels, motels, shared rental units and similar facilities.

Exemptions on gathering ban

Gatherings of 10 or greater can still occur where residents must obtain government or other essential services that meet basic needs, such as waiting for transit, living in dorms or being in hospitals.