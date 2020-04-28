Watch the emotional trailer for the BTS docuseries ‘Break the Silence’

BTS has debuted the trailer for its forthcoming docuseries, “Break the Silence,” and we’re not crying — you’re crying.

Released Tuesday, the preview offers a behind-the-scenes look at the exciting, chaotic lives of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook as they perform for millions of fans around the world during their Love Yourself tour.

A combination of concert and backstage footage, the minute-long clip sees the band weather the emotional highs and lows of living in the spotlight — laughing, cheering, singing, dancing and crying through it all.

“It’s a fight to go insane while struggling to stay sane,” says RM of their intense experience as K-pop sensations.

× “Break the Silence” docuseries

The first look comes about a month after BTS officially postponed its North American tour dates due to the coronavirus crisis. Like many artists, the “ON” hitmakers had already begun to shift their performance schedule in late February as more COVID-19 cases surfaced across the globe.

For now, fans who planned on attending the U.S. leg of the tour — originally slated to kick off April 25 and 26 in California — will have to settle for “Break the Silence,” which premieres May 12 at 5 a.m. Pacific on the BTS fan website and app Weverse.

The docuseries, now available for pre-order on Weverse, will debut new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday at 5 a.m. Pacific through May 20.