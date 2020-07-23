A new Taylor Swift album is coming tonight

It’s a good day to be a Swiftie.

Global pop phenom Taylor Swift has announced that her eighth studio album, “Folklore,” will debut at midnight. She also released a track list of 16 songs, including “Exile,” featuring Bon Iver, “The 1,” “Cardigan” and “The Last Great American Dynasty.”

“Most of the things I had planned for the summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something that DID happen,” Swift said early Thursday in a statement shared to social media. “I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine ...

“Before this year, I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with.”

