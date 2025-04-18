Stevie Nicks is ‘not pulling any punches’ on her new album

Stevie Nicks is at work on a new album filled with “memories of mine of fantastic men.”

“I have seven songs, and they are autobiographical real stories where I’m not pulling any punches for probably the first time in my life,” the 76-year-old rock icon said. “They are not airy, fairy songs that you are wondering who they are about but you don’t really get it.”

Nicks shared details about the upcoming LP — her first collection of new songs in nearly a decade and a half — in a speech Wednesday night at the Pollstar Awards, a live-music industry event at the Beverly Hilton where she was inducted into the trade magazine’s hall of fame.

The Fleetwood Mac singer and songwriter said she’s calling the album “The Ghost Record” because it grew out of the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

“I was sitting in a hotel for 92 days,” she told the audience of music-biz insiders, “and at some point during that last part of the 92 days, I said, ‘You know what? I feel like I’m on the road, but there’s no shows. I’m just sitting here by myself because everybody else is at the house doing all the remediations and everything, and it’s just me sitting here.’ And I thought: You need to go back to work. And I did.” (Nicks spoke at January’s FireAid benefit concert about firefighters saving her nearly century-old home in Pacific Palisades.)

Nicks announced Monday that she’ll tour this year starting in August, alternating solo dates and gigs with Billy Joel, with whom she played Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium in 2023. Her most recent LP was 2014’s “24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault,” which offered new recordings of orphaned tunes she’d written as long ago as 1969; “In Your Dreams,” her last album of originals, came out in 2011.

Last year she released a single called “The Lighthouse” that she wrote about the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade. After touring with Fleetwood Mac minus Lindsey Buckingham in 2018 and 2019, Nicks has expressed doubt that the band will play again following Christine McVie’s death in 2022.