Cardi B made an OnlyFans account to promote ‘WAP’ video — because of course she did

Rapper Cardi B will soon be talking “WAP,” “WAP,” “WAP” on OnlyFans.

The “I Like It” hitmaker has created an account on the content subscription service to offer fans a glimpse into her personal life — including the making of the vibrant, star-studded “WAP” music video featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

“On my OnlyFans, I will be putting the [behind the scenes] of the music video — not only the day of that music video — but the whole process of it,” Cardi B announced Tuesday on Instagram.

“I want to know what my fans would like to see there — what type of content would they like you guys to see there. We will be talking about personal stuff ... straight-up real-life content.”

The recording artist also made it clear she will not be posting any nudity on the platform, which often features sexually explicit content.

Advertisement

Since the splashy debut of “WAP” last week, Cardi B has been generous on social media, posting several videos and photos from the colorful set. So far, she’s blessed us with viral footage of “Motivation” hitmaker Normani filming her breakout dance cameo against a green screen as well as stills of herself, Megan Thee Stallion, Rosalía and Kylie Jenner hanging out between takes.

On Tuesday, the Grammy winner teased some of the extra “WAP” intel she’ll be releasing on OnlyFans, including how she landed that full split on a chair in the cheetah room after she hadn’t “stretched out for ... almost a year.”

While the price of a subscription to Cardi B’s OnlyFans page was originally set at the default $10 a month, the rapper has since lowered it to $4.99, explaining “Ya spend too much on vinyls and my merch coming next week.”

Advertisement