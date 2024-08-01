Cardi B bumps aside reported divorce from Offset with pregnancy reveal: ‘New beginning’

Rapper Cardi B, left, will enter a new chapter of motherhood amid reports that she and Offset are headed for divorce.

Cardi B will be a mother of three.

The “I Like it” and “WAP” rapper revealed Thursday that she is pregnant with her third child, baring her baby bump in a pair of photos shared to Instagram. “With every ending comes a new beginning,” the Grammy-winning rap star, 31, wrote in her caption.

The photos show Cardi B wearing a bright red floor-length gown with a luxurious matching fur coat posing on a balcony and cradling her abdomen. The “Invasion of Privacy” musician praises her incoming child in the caption.

“You have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!” she continued. “You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!”

Cardi B shares 6-year-old daughter Kulture and 2-year-old son Wave with husband Offset. The Migos rapper, 32, also has three children from previous relationships.

The rap duo married in 2017 but reportedly are heading for divorce — again.

The “Bodak Yellow” artist (real name Belcalis Almanzar) dropped the baby bombshell amid reports that she filed to divorce Offset (real name Kiari Cephus). Page Six reported Thursday, just hours before Cardi B’s reveal, that the couple are on the outs. A representative for Cardi B told the outlet that she is seeking primary custody of their children.

Legal representatives for the rappers did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Thursday. It’s possible that Cardi B’s “every ending” Instagram comment could be an indicator of the split.

Cardi B first filed to divorce Offset in 2020 but withdrew the petition a couple of months later. This week’s divorce speculation comes months after Cardi B told fans in December she has “been single for a minute.” In an Instagram Live last year, Cardi B reportedly addressed cheating rumors swirling around her husband, noting that she doesn’t think there’s any truth to them and that she doesn’t “care to find out.”

In the December 2023 video, she also teased her desire for a “new life, a new beginning” in the new year. Eight months later, someone else will be joining Cardi B for the ride.

“It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down,”Cardi B added in her Instagram caption Thursday, “but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.