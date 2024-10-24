Cardi B hospitalized after ‘medical emergency,’ pulls out of weekend music festival

Cardi B says her recent “medical emergency” has forced her to pull out of an Atlanta music festival this weekend.

The “WAP” and “I Like It” rapper shared the news with her Instagram followers on Wednesday, calling it “sad” and thanking them for their understanding.

“I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and wont [sic] be able to perform at ONE MusicFest,” the 32-year-old said in a statement. “It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there. Bardi Gang - thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry.”

The history-making Grammy Award winner was due to headline the 15th anniversary of One Musicfest at Atlanta’s Civic Center on Saturday along with Earth, Wind & Fire, Nelly, Fantasia, Ari Lennox, Method Man and Redman. Rapper T.I. is also among the two-day festival’s performers, notching one of his final shows before retiring.

In a statement from the festival, event organizers asked people to pray for Cardi’s full recovery amid her “ongoing health issues” and said that they are “working hard to find a replacement at this late date.”

Earlier this week, the “Up” rapper threatened to sue a person behind a prank call that resulted in child protective services officials showing up at her gated mansion on Monday. The rapper delivered her expletive-laden Instagram Live message from a hospital bed and said she had been “extremely sick” since the weekend. She did not disclose the nature of her illness.

Representatives for Cardi did not immediately respond Thurday to The Times’ requests for additional comment.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker, who welcomed her third child in September, hosted an X Spaces session in Los Angeles last week and shared details about her long-gestating sophomore album. (The rapper released her debut album, “Invasion of Privacy,” in 2018.)

“It’s gonna be amazing and unique because everything I do it gotta be amazing and unique,” she said (via Billboard). “I’m sorry for the delay. It’s not gonna be a crazy delay. It’s gonna come out amazing.”

She also gave an update on her personal life, which has included divorce proceedings with her estranged husband, Migos rapper Offset.

“Life has been really weird,” she added. “I’m single and I’ve been having fun, but I feel like me being single and me having fun, I have to stop it because I don’t want it to get in the way of my work. I’m paranoid to give people my time, I’m just playing around right now ... I just want peace.”