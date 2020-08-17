Alicia Keys debunks YouTube twins’ theory that she’s a robot after hearing ‘Fallin’’

YouTube sensations Tim and Fred Williams have fallen in love with Alicia Keys after hearing her song “Fallin’” for the first time — and Keys has taken notice.

On Sunday, the Grammy winner responded to a reaction video uploaded this month by the 22-year-old twins, who recently ascended to internet fame after a clip of them jamming to Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” went viral.

The brothers’ popular YouTube channel features Tim and Fred reacting to various songs in real time while listening to them for the first time. Suffice to say the pair were impressed by Keys, whose “powerful” vocals on her 2001 hit caused them to question her mortality.

“Trying to figure out how you a person and your voice made like that?” an awestruck Tim says in the clip. “It’s gotta be a robot. What? You gotta be a computer or something, bro. I ain’t never heard nothing like that.”

Advertisement

Keys later tweeted the video with some crying-laughing emojis and confirmed she is human just like everyone else — you know, if everyone else had multiple platinum albums and 15 Grammy Awards.

It’s not the first time I’ve heard people call me a robot but I promise I’m not 🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/bZmXvor1EE — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) August 16, 2020

“It’s not the first time I’ve heard people call me a robot, but I promise I’m not,” Keys wrote. The twins promptly wrote back, applauding her “great voice” once again on Instagram.

Though the video marked Tim and Fred’s first time listening to Keys’ music (yes, really), this isn’t the first time their YouTube channel has caught the attention of their musical subjects. Shortly before they uploaded the “Fallin’” episode, country music legend Dolly Parton tweeted the brothers’ review of her 1973 classic, “Jolene,” which they deemed “a straight banger.”

“No point in begging...Jolene already stole these two,” her team wrote.

Advertisement

No point in begging…Jolene already stole these two 😂 @Twinsthenewtren - Team Dolly 🦋 https://t.co/T7Bt6ULlw2 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 7, 2020

Last week, Tim spoke with the Los Angeles Times about the viral success of the Williams brothers’ YouTube channel, TwinsthenewTrend — which has amassed nearly 500,000 subscribers — and their approach to content.

“The norm, they just follow the trend and listen to whatever everybody else listen to,” he told The Times. “And old music before I was born, it’s actually good, if you pay attention to it, because back then, you really had to use your voice and sing without AutoTune and everything. ... Nowadays, you got computers and all to do that.”