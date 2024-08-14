Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah responds to ‘mean’ comments about her and her sisters’ looks

Tallulah Willis, daughter of actor Bruce Willis claps back internet trolls who left hateful comments about her and her sisters’ looks.

Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah Willis clapped back at internet “trolls” for rude comments about her and her sisters’ appearance.

On Monday, her older sister Scout Willis posted a dance video to Instagram promoting her new song, “Over and Over.” The video included sister Rumer Willis, mom Demi Moore, actor Patrick Hilgart and floral designer Eric Buterbaugh. “I must be God’s favorite nepo baby to have a family who supports me this much. If they can learn it, so can you babe,” Scout wrote in the caption.

Some commenters decided that was an opportune time to denigrate the sisters’ looks.

Among the jabs: One said the siblings weren’t “lookers” but proceeded to compliment “Striptease” actor Moore. Another spread the hate a little thicker, calling them “terrifying.”

“Hi! By now you probably have seen the viral video of our family dancing in unison to @scoutlaruewillis new single! We love this video!” Tallulah said in a now-deleted Instagram post, Page Six reported. “What a delight to share — people always seemed shocked when we share how cruel and mean the comments on us have been our whole lives, so it’s important to me to call out” the online haters.

Tallulah has faced a number of challenges in her 30 years and has shared her struggles with fans. In March, she sent love to her father in an Instragram comment; Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

That same month, she revealed her autism diagnosis, which she said changed her life. And on body image issues she posted: “ED recovery babies — sending love to you all.”

Nothing like countering the internet hate with a little love.