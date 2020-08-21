Britney Spears’ dad’s latest move doesn’t satisfy her conservatorship demands

Britney Spears’ father wants to bring back an attorney who has helped manage the singer’s complicated conservatorship, which appears to go against the pop star’s wishes to appoint the temporary conservator managing her personal affairs to a more permanent role.

The move comes after a temporary arrangement in her protracted conservatorship case — known in other states as a legal guardianship — was extended to 2021 and after the singer’s attorney told the court this week that she is “strongly opposed” to her father remaining the sole conservator of her personal and financial well-being.

In documents filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, James “Jamie” Spears, who has had broad authority over his daughter’s life since her breakdowns in 2008, requested the reappointment of attorney Andrew M. Wallet as a co-conservator of the singer’s person and estate.

Jamie Spears submitted additional documentation to continue the conservatorship that checked a box saying that his 38-year-old daughter is “substantially unable to manage his or her financial resources or to resist fraud or undue influence.”

Wallet consented to act as the co-conservator in documents also filed Thursday. He previously held the position from Jan. 5, 2009, until the court accepted his voluntary resignation on March 4, 2019. Since then, Jamie Spears has been the sole conservator of the pop musician’s estate and his daughter attempted to curb that power this week.

In a Wednesday status hearing closed to the media and public, Judge Brenda Penny extended the temporary conservatorship to Feb. 1, 2021. Britney Spears did not appear for Wednesday’s hearing, which was conducted through Los Angeles Superior Court’s remote courtroom appearance system.

Her court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, is authorized to file a petition no later than Sept. 18 and have the case set for hearing on Oct. 14. Any objections would have to be filed by Oct. 2.

The "...Baby One More Time” hitmaker has not had full control over her life or business affairs since her public unraveling, and her case has been complicated over the years and mostly concealed in probate court.

Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Oct. 24, 2012. (Nick Ut/AP)

Ingham’s filing Tuesday gave the public a rare glimpse into the singer’s highly guarded life and her recently stated desire to no longer perform.

Spears’ documents requested that Jodi Montgomery, the temporary, licensed professional conservator overseeing her case since September, be named permanent conservator of the entertainer’s personal affairs. As for her estate, she strongly opposed her father continuing in that capacity by himself and preferred to have a “qualified corporate fiduciary” appointed to serve in the role instead.

The entertainer said that did not mean she would be waiving her right to seek an end to the entire arrangement. She also stated that she wants to stop performing. In January 2019, she abruptly canceled her “Britney: Domination” residency in Las Vegas before it even began, then checked into a mental health facility after revealing that her father was sick. She has not performed live since 2018.

“We are now at a point where the conservatorship must be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes,” Ingham wrote in Tuesday’s documents.

The case has been playing out against the reignited #FreeBritney campaign, a movement by Spears’ fans to have the conservatorship investigated for abuse and ultimately terminated. A Change.org petition has amassed more than 106,000 signatures, and the viral campaign has surged in recent months as fans were convinced the singer was sending coded messages on social media.

In April, after the mother of two revealed she accidentally burned down her home gym, her followers bombarded the post with comments expressing their concern for her well-being.

Earlier this month, Jamie Spears slammed the campaign, which claims the pop musician is being held captive by him, arguing that the movement’s organizers are “conspiracy theorists.”

Protesters again rallied outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown L.A. during Wednesday’s hearing.