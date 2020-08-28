Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Music

Here’s the scoop on Blackpink and Selena Gomez’s new song, ‘Ice Cream’

Blackpink at Coachella
K-pop group Blackpink performs at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Aug. 28, 2020
9:29 AM
I scream, you scream, we all scream for “Ice Cream”!

Here’s the scoop: “Ice Cream,” the buzzy new single from Blackpink and Selena Gomez, finally arrived on Friday after weeks of fevered anticipation. The #SelPink track marks the K-pop sensation’s second major collaboration of the summer after joining forces with Lady Gaga for the similarly sweet “Sour Candy.”

“Look so good, yeah, look so sweet / Looking good enough to eat / Coldest with this kiss, so he call me ice cream / Catch me in the fridge right where the ice be,” Gomez and Blackpink sing in the chorus, dancing on a vibrant rainbow set resembling a Candy Land board.

Excitement began to build for the tune earlier this month when Blackpink’s record label unveiled a new pop-art-style poster of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé with a giant question mark in the middle under the word “featuring.”

Though several #AriPink hopefuls tried their best to manifest a collab between Blackpink and pop star Ariana Grande, the #SelPink stans saw their dreams realized a week later when the mysterious featured artist was, in fact, revealed to be Gomez.

Since the big reveal, Gomez and Blackpink have been pulling out all the promotional stops for “Ice Cream,” releasing various Polaroid-style images, as well as colorful stills and a clip from the music video featuring all five women. Gomez even launched her own Serendipity ice cream flavor called “Cookies & Cream Remix” to celebrate the launch.

Blackpink’s long-awaited debut album is set to arrive Oct. 2.

Music
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

