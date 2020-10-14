Here’s how to watch the 2020 Billboard Music Awards hosted by Kelly Clarkson

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will finally go on tonight.

The show opens at 8 p.m. Pacific with a performance by host Kelly Clarkson and will feature additional performances by BTS, John Legend, Brandy and Demi Lovato, among others.

The long-delayed ceremony is taking place in Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre and will be broadcast on NBC. But there won’t be an audience during the three-hour telecast, following precedents set by a number of televised awards shows that have gone semi-virtual during the pandemic.

“We do not have an audience at the Dolby,” executive producer Mark Bracco told The Times. “But we’ve created a very cool, immersive set that allows us to engulf the whole venue.”

The ceremony will also be available live on the NBC app with cable provider authentication at 5 p.m. Pacific, when it airs live on the East Coast. The show will also stream Wednesday on Peacock.

This year’s crop of nominees includes “Sunflower” singer Post Malone, who leads the pack with 16 nominations, including top artist, male artist and streaming songs artist. He’s followed by crossover star Lil Nas X with 13 nominations, Billie Eilish and Khalid, who landed 12 nods apiece when the nominees were announced in September.

Malone, Eilish, Khalid, Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers are up for the evening’s biggest award — top artist.

The show honors musicians based on fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, which are tracked by Billboard and its data partners.

The prizes are based on the chart period between March 23, 2019 and March 14, 2020 — perhaps explaining why the nominees seem a bit, uh, dated given that the awards show was originally scheduled for April but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, country music icon Garth Brooks will be awarded the ceremony’s Icon Award, a prize previously won by Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Janet Jackson, Cher, Prince and Stevie Wonder. Rapper and social activist Killer Mike will be awarded the inaugural Billboard Change Maker Award by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Here’s everyone who’s performing:

Clarkson joined by a cappella stars Pentatonix and drummer Sheila E.

Latin trap and reggaeton star Bad Bunny

R&B star Brandy featuring Ty Dolla $ign

K-pop sensation BTS

Country music’s Kane Brown featuring Swae Lee and Khalid

Country musician Luke Combs

“Say So” and “Like That” rapper Doja Cat

‘90s R&B group En Vogue

EGOT winner and “The Voice” coach John Legend

“Commander in Chief” singer Demi Lovato

“Let’s Love” and “Cheap Thrills” singer Sia

Post Malone featuring Tyla Yahweh

“Roses” rapper SAINt JHN

The show has also tapped several presenters, including Addison Rae, Cher, Garcelle Beauvais, Jane Lynch, Jay Ellis, Jharrel Jerome, Julia Michaels, Lilly Singh, Nicole Richie, Spencer X, Taraji P. Henson, TwinsthenewTrend and tWitch.