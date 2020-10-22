Lindsey Buckingham saddles up for his own take on Nathan Apodaca’s ‘Dreams’ TikTok

Now here they go again.

First Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks joined TikTok to get in on viral star Nathan Apodaca’s challenge that features Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit “Dreams.” And now Lindsey Buckingham, who got booted from the iconic band in 2018, has put his own spin on Apodaca’s skateboarding, juice-sipping video.

On Wednesday, Buckingham posted his first video to TikTok, drinking Ocean Spray cran-raspberry juice, grooving to “Dreams” and … riding a horse?

His rendition comes in the wake of playful salutes from two of his former bandmates, drummer Fleetwood and vocalist-songwriter Nicks, each on their respective mode of transportation.

Made this with my girls this weekend pic.twitter.com/tCY8DpBoCL — Lindsey Buckingham (@LBuckingham) October 21, 2020

The original video, posted in late September, featured Apodaca cruising down an Idaho highway on his longboard, taking a swig of juice and lip-syncing to “Dreams.”

Since then, Fleetwood shared his own version, presumably also on a skateboard, and Nicks chimed into the cultural conversation wearing roller skates.

Other notable re-creations include: Colombian superstar Shakira, pumpkin-headed Instagram influencer Kiel James Patrick, and an impressive comedic crossover with the fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during the Oct. 8 vice presidential debate.

But the Doggface Challenge, as it’s known on TikTok, has resulted in more than just fun and games. This week, Fleetwood Mac’s album “Rumours,” which features “Dreams,” reentered Billboard’s top 10 chart.

Less than a week after Apodaca posted the video that launched a thousand TikToks, sales tripled and streams doubled for “Dreams.”

Apodaca’s newfound fame has had a profound impact on him too. On Oct. 6, in a feel-good marketing ploy, Ocean Spray gifted Apodaca a “cranberry red” truck filled to the brim with his favorite beverage. (The cranberry cooperative’s chief executive, Tom Hayes, also joined TikTok to share his version of the viral video.)

Apodaca shot the original video on a longboard (in one take, might we add), as he explained to The Times, because that day his car battery died en route to his job at a potato warehouse. (He kept a longboard in the car for that specific reason.)

So thanks for the love and support an here it is my original video same as all going around but yes thanks for the love n donations it’s very appreciated an much needed 🤙🏼 vibe on world pic.twitter.com/gkCgc1U9As — *BLAZIN*4*1*NATION* (@doggface208) September 27, 2020

In the week after Apodaca posted the video, he received an outpouring of support: fans chipped in $10,000 in donations via Venmo, Cash App and PayPal, which at the time he planned to spend on his parents, car repairs and a new RV.

Here are a few more of our favorite “Dreams” tributes:

