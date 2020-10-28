Billy Joe Shaver, pivotal outlaw country singer-songwriter, dies at 81

Billy Joe Shaver, a pivotal figure in the outlaw country movement of the 1970s, died Wednesday after suffering a stroke at his home in Waco, Texas. Shaver’s friend Connie Nelson confirmed his death to Rolling Stone. He was 81.

Although he regularly played gigs through his final years, Shaver’s greatest success came as a songwriter. He penned a few hits as a Nashville staff writer in the 1960s but bristled against the confines of the Music City, so he headed back to his native Texas where he wound up at the epicenter of the burgeoning progressive country movement.

His reputation was made when Waylon Jennings devoted the bulk of his 1973 album “Honky Tonk Heroes” to Shaver compositions, including “Black Rose” and “Old Five and Dimers (Like Me).” The latter doubled as the title track for Shaver’s Kris Kristofferson-produced 1973 debut for Monument Records, but his career as a performer was plagued by reckless behavior and excessive drinking.

Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell wrote on Twitter that “Billy Joe Shaver might’ve been the only true outlaw who ever made his living writing about the inner workings of his heart. The realest of them all.”

Shaver became a born-again Christian at the dawn of the 1980s, a transformation he chronicled on “I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be a Diamond Someday).” He may have found Jesus but trouble still followed Shaver through the years and his travails became as big a part of his legend as his tall tales and songs.

Hit records eluded him, but Shaver cultivated a loyal cult following that included a number of his peers; Willie Nelson once claimed “Billy Joe is definitely the best writer in Texas” and Bob Dylan dropped his name in a 2009 song called “I Feel a Change Comin’ On.” Robert Duvall elevated Shaver’s profile by casting him in his 1996 film “The Apostle,” a move that helped kick-start a bit of a renaissance period for the singer-songwriter, during which his chief collaborator was his guitarist son Eddy.

Billy Joe Shaver performs at Farm Aid in 2007. (Jason DeCrow/Associated Press)

A heroin overdose claimed Eddy in 2000, but Billy Joe Shaver kept rolling through the 2000s, recording a series of albums for Compadre before he shot a man during a bar fight in Lorena, Texas in 2007. Shaver was acquitted in 2010 and he spun the story into the song “Wacko From Waco.”

During his last decade, Shaver relied primarily on live appearances. He released a final studio album called “Long in the Tooth” in 2014.

Shaver is survived by his ex-wife, Wanda Lynn Canady.