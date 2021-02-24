Harper’s Bazaar who? Meg Thee Stallion back in her hot girl element as Regina George

Forget hot girl summer. It’s a mean girl winter for Megan Thee Stallion.

The “Savage” rapper is the star of a new Coach campaign inspired by the cult-classic film “Mean Girls.” In Tuesday’s viral ad, Megan Thee Stallion is the new Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams in the 2004 comedy about a fierce posse of popular girls who rule their high school.

The promo, which is part of a broader campaign that includes Michael B. Jordan and brand ambassador Jennifer Lopez, has racked up more than 2.9 million views on Twitter. And it comes days after the Grammy nominee graced the latest cover of Harper’s Bazaar, which riled up some fans who weren’t happy with the magazine’s photos of the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker.

“Megan Thee Stallion is flawless,” gushes one of her many admirers in the Coach ad after Queen Bee Meg struts across the football field in slow motion.

“Shakespeare wrote five sonnets about her,” says another. “Yeah, she wasn’t alive yet, but he knew.”

Cue more footage of the “Body” artist twerking on the field and blowing kisses to fans, who can’t help but fall at her feet — literally — in front of the bleachers.

“I heard her favorite movie is an anime based on her own life, and it won best picture,” remarks one person, referencing Megan Thee Stallion’s well-known affinity for the Japanese animation style.

“Her nails are so long, she accidentally gouged my eye out,” recalls another. “And it was awesome.”

And, of course, no “Mean Girls” spoof would be complete without at least one mention of the word “fetch,” which Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert) can’t stop trying to make happen in the movie. (“It’s not going to happen,” Regina harshly tells her so-called friend in a famous scene.)

“I heard that [Megan Thee Stallion] was walking down the street, and a guy saw her and crashed his car,” someone says in the Coach promo. “It was so fetch.”

The enthusiastic response to the minute-long parody was a far cry from last week’s disappointment with the Harper’s Bazaar cover spotlighting (and partially edited by) the rising rap star.

Many on social media took issue with the photo shoot’s quality, which they deemed “bland” and unfit for a talent as vibrant and influential as Megan Thee Stallion — an increasingly common criticism of how magazines photograph prominent Black women.

In the cover interview, the “WAP” rapper discussed her experience navigating the music industry while pursuing a college education, as well as recording her debut studio album, “Good News,” which dropped late last year.

“I feel like when it’s all said and done, when people want to talk about female rap … they are definitely going to have to put my name up there with the OGs,” she told the fashion magazine.