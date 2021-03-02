Britney Spears gushes over teenage sons in rare photo. Yep, they’re ‘so big now’

Britney Spears went into full proud-mama mode Monday when she posted a rare photo of her teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline.

Like she said, her “boys are so big now !!!!”

"[I]t’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ !!!!” the 39-year-old pop star captioned the dramatically stylized image of herself flanked by her kids in a field.

Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, both posed with face masks on, while Spears pulled hers down under her chin for the snap.

Her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, commented on the image: “Lioness with her cubs.” And Spears’ fans, who have long pored over her Instagram account for clues into her highly guarded personal life, repeatedly said how happy they were to see them together.

The just-a-mom-with-her-boys image was a sobering reminder of how far the entertainer has come from her child-star days, peak superstardom and tragic descent in the early aughts, as well as numerous professional comebacks since.

The “Oops ... I Did it Again” hitmaker shares the boys with ex-husband Kevin Federline, who has four other children from relationships he had before and after their marriage. Spears married the dancer in 2004 and they filed for divorce in 2006, two months after she gave birth to Jayden James. The divorce was finalized in 2007, around the time of her infamous breakdown during which she lost custody of her children and her controversial conservatorship was put into place.

Spears still has some custody of the boys now, but it’s unclear how much and whether it’s physical, legal or both. She has posted glimpses into her home life on her intensely scrutinized Instagram account but said that the boys aren’t heavily featured because, well, they’re teenagers now.

“I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right 🙊 !!!!” she wrote. “I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it .... But I went out of my way to make this cool edit 🌅 and guess what .... They’re finally letting me post it !!! Now I don’t feel left out anymore 😂😂😂 and I’m gonna go celebrate.”

The “Toxic” singer last posted about the boys in September ahead of their birthdays. Monday’s photo provided a peek into her personal life and mental health amid rabid interest from the powerful #FreeBritney movement and last month’s bombshell documentary “Framing Britney Spears.”

It was a starkly different picture from the one illustrated in court documents over the summer, during which the entertainer’s court-approved lawyer told the court that the entertainer wants to oust her father as sole conservator of her person and estate. In September 2019, Federline obtained a restraining order against Spears’ father, James “Jamie” Spears, following an alleged physical altercation between Jamie Spears and one of the boys.

Jamie Spears, who has long controlled the singer’s personal and financial decisions under the legal arrangement, has been vilified by Spears’ fans for his extended involvement, which was a major theme in the documentary.

Last week, his lawyer appeared on “Good Morning America” to defend Jamie Spears and explain that he’s just looking out for his daughter. In that same appearance, the Spears family shared never-before-seen videos of the singer’s life in Louisiana, where she was isolating for a few months during the COVID-19 pandemic (Sean Preston and Jayden James didn’t appear in those videos).