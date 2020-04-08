Britney Spears, the comforting celebrity voice we need during coronavirus?

If your loneliness is killing you during the coronavirus shut-in, look no further for a pick-me-up than Britney Spears’ Instagram account, which has been active, entertaining and as chaotic as ever throughout the public health emergency.

The “Oops ... I Did It Again” hitmaker’s recent posts have social media hailing her as everything from the “queen of hygiene” and “queen of quarantine” to the “queen of charity” and “queen of communism.” That’s how scattered the pop star’s pandemic response has been.

Last month, for example, Spears filmed a video of herself vowing to do a different yoga pose on Instagram every day “to inspire others to stay healthy and sane.” That wellness crusade lasted for about two days before she moved on to her next approach: giving back.

In another selfie video, the singer accepted a challenge from her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, which involved “picking 3 fans to help out during this difficult time” — “whether it’s with food or I’m getting your child diapers, or whatever it is,” she said.

Later, she shared a cryptic passage by artist Mimi Zhu calling for a redistribution of wealth and a “strike” that gave off strong Communist Manifesto vibes to many amused — and confused — fans.

This all happened within a week.

As recently as Tuesday, Spears touted the importance of social distancing, posting a clever illustration of herself in her iconic " ... Baby One More Time” outfit, clutching a bottle of Purell hand sanitizer.

“My loneliness is killing me,” the meme reads, quoting her 1998 hit — except “killing me” has been crossed out and replaced with “saving me.”

“Enough said,” Spears wrote in her caption with some soap and flower emojis. “And thank you to all of the healthcare workers tirelessly working to keep us safe during this time !!!!”

In another, albeit less focused attempt at comic relief, the Grammy winner uploaded a video captured by someone supposedly sneaking up on her as she stopped to take in some views while hiking. When Spears finally realized she was being watched, she, well, lost her mind.

“What we need more now than ever is laughter … so happy to share!!!!!!” she captioned the clip of her screaming. “Keep smiling folks!!!!!!!!! Before Coronavirus shut down the world a week ago I was casually enjoying a beautiful view ...... but then ……"

Padding out her coronavirus content, the pop star has kept busy posting nostalgic throwbacks (shout-out to the late Verne “Mini-Me” Troyer!), star-studded birthday wishes, inspirational quotes and modeling shots.

In short, her quarantine activity has been all over the place. But, oddly, it seems to be working even as celebrity-culture fatigue has been setting in.

Maybe it’s because Spears’ social media presence has been nothing if not consistently spacy yet heartfelt at a time when consistency is in short supply. Or perhaps it’s because her endearing messages aren’t as polished as the more carefully calculated ones of her famous peers.

“Today we should reflect on the positive things in life!!!!” Spears captioned a recent slideshow of two identical selfies with different Instagram filters. “So many of us get stir crazy about what’s going on and although I don’t have all the answers .…. I do know how to try to stay strong and positive and show courage!!!!! Keep your heads up my friends!!!!!”

Either way — you do you, Britney.

And here’s a stroll through Spears’ pandemic pep talks.