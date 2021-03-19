What Beyoncé told Taylor Swift after they both made Grammys history

To Taylor Swift, Queen Bey is also the “queen of grace & greatness.”

Swift thanked Beyoncé Friday on Instagram for a beautiful floral arrangement and note the “Black Is King” artist sent after both women made Grammys history this week. During Sunday’s ceremony, Beyoncé became the most Grammy-winning singer of all time, while Swift became the first woman to win album of the year three times.

“Taylor, congratulations on your Grammy,” read Beyoncé's handwritten letter, signed simply, “B.”

“It was great seeing you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you and your family.”

Judging by Swift’s ecstatic Instagram story, the warm feelings were mutual.

“Woke up to flowers from the queen of grace & greatness @beyonce and suddenly it’s the best Friday EVER,” the country-turned-pop star wrote. “Thank you B and congratulations on your epic achievement Sunday night!!”

Heading into Sunday’s socially distanced event, Beyoncé boasted the most Grammy nominations this year with nine, including record and song of the year for her Juneteenth single “Black Parade.”

She ended up landing the awards for rap song, rap/sung performance, music video and R&B performance, securing her 28th Grammy win to become the most decorated female artist ever, surpassing bluegrass singer Alison Krauss’ previous record total of 27.

“As an artist, I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times, and it’s been such a difficult time,” Beyoncé said in her acceptance speech for R&B performance. “So I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world.

“This is so overwhelming. I’ve been working my whole life — since 9 years old — and I can’t believe this happened. It’s such a magical night. Thank you so much.”

Later in the show, Swift won her third album of the year Grammy for her surprise quarantine release “Folklore,” after previously clinching the top prize for “1989" in 2016 and “Fearless” in 2010. The songwriting machine is the fourth act to pull off such a feat, joining the ranks of Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.

Swift also was nominated this year for pop solo performance, pop duo/group performance, song written for visual media, pop vocal album and song of the year.

"[M]ostly we just want to thank the fans,” a stunned Swift said while accepting album of the year. “You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created, and we can’t tell you how honored we are forever by this. Thank you so much. And thank you to the Recording Academy. We will never forget that you did this for us.”