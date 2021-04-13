44 concerts in SoCal (and one mudfest in Tennessee) you can get tickets for right now
If you’ve been sheepishly holding your cellphone aloft in your darkened living room while Alexa plays your favorite tracks from Beyoncé's live “Homecoming” album on repeat, we have some sanity-saving news for you. Concerts — the kind you used to go to with friends beyond the confines of your couch — are back.
To help celebrate the return of live music, here’s a list of 40-something shows — both outdoor and indoor — kicking off May 30 and spanning 2021 and 2022. Most are in L.A., a few are just outside of town, and there are a couple of festivals only a road trip’s distance away. Artists and their teams are just beginning to hammer out their tour schedules, so check back here and elsewhere as live music makes its long-awaited return.
Hollywood Bowl is back. After historic closure, first shows are free for essential workers
Hollywood Bowl is back. After historic closure, first shows are free for essential workers
After a canceled season in 2020 — the first in 98 years — the Bowl will reopen with free shows for healthcare, grocery and other essential workers.
May 30
Madness
The Greek Theatre, 2700 N. Vermont Ave. Tickets start at $39.50.
June 5
Chris Stapleton
Stapleton’s massive Concert for Kentucky folk and country festival will be one of the first stadium-sized concerts to return to an increasingly post-pandemic landscape later this month. The Grammy favorite brings a trimmed-down roadshow with Dwight Yoakam to San Bernardino soon after. (August Brown)
Glen Helen Amphitheater, 2575 Glen Helen Parkway, San Bernardino. Tickets start at $28.75.
June 13
Bonnie “Prince Billy” and Matt Sweeney
Part of a toe-dipping sojourn down the West Coast that finds them also spending evenings at the Henry Miller Library in Big Sur and the Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma, the Louisville singer, songwriter and actor Will Oldham, who performs as Bonnie “Prince” Billy, and guitarist Matt Sweeney (Chavez, Zwan, Iggy Pop) are touring in support of their new folk-rock record “Superwolves.” (Randall Roberts)
Dry Gulch Ranch, 12420 Yellow Hill Road, Malibu. Tickets for afternoon show start at $100. (Evening show sold out.)
June 19
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Fresh from its epic Verzuz battle against the Isley Brothers, EWF is pairing up with another pioneering rock ’n’ soul outfit to show the youngsters how it’s done. Also on the bill: SoCal’s enduringly funky War. (Mikael Wood)
Banc of California Stadium, 3939 S. Figueroa St. Tickets start at $49.50.
June 27
Jason Isbell / Lucinda Williams
Isbell is both alt-country’s sauciest Twitter wit and one of its finest, heartrending songwriters. He drew a lot from opener Williams, whose bleak and gorgeous songwriting still inspires new generations decades on. (AB)
The Greek Theatre, 2700 N. Vermont Ave. Tickets start at $9.50.
June 29
The Go-Go’s
The most successful all-female rock band in history is on the ballot for this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame voting, and by the time it arrives at the Orpheum we’ll know whether the institution finally got it right or not. (RR)
The Orpheum, 842 S. Broadway. Tickets start at $49.
July 17
Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer
Alternative rock lives on the Hella Mega Tour, which brings together three veteran bands with overlapping fan bases for a long night of fuzzy guitar licks and snotty vocal hooks. (MW)
Dodger Stadium, 1000 Vin Scully Ave. Tickets start at $39.50.
The rap star dominated music for a five-year stretch and his unmistakable growl became synonymous with New York’s grit and grime. He died on Friday at 50.
July 23
Phish
The Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. Tickets start at $45.
July 31 and Aug. 1
Hard Summer
For everyone in L.A. who spent last summer watching TikToks of Miami kids raving their faces off with a tiny, spiteful bit of envy in your hearts, here’s your chance to do it with your government’s permission. Future, Kaytranada, Lil Durk and DJ Snake w/ Malaa are the big names for this year’s version of the long-running rap and EDM fest. (AB)
NOS Event Center, 689 S. E St., San Bernardino. Tickets start at $179.
Aug. 6-8
Grupo Firme
Calling all tóxicos: The seven-piece Tijuana brass band Grupo Firme first wooed Mexican listeners with its feel-good social media presence — now its hit song with Lenin Ramirez, “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo,” is nominated for best regional Mexican song at this year’s Latin American Music Awards. (Suzy Exposito)
Staples Center, 1111 S. Figueroa St. Tickets start at $55.
Aug. 7
Primus
The Greek Theatre, 2700 N. Vermont Ave. Tickets start at $30.50.
Aug. 11, 12 and 14
Justin Bieber
Last year the pop star was set to tour in support of his low-key “Changes” album, which dropped just before the pandemic did. Now he’s finally hitting the road behind “Justice,” a higher-energy (if less coherent) follow-up that just logged its second week at No. 1. (MW)
Staples Center, 1111 S. Figueroa St. (Aug. 11-12) and the Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood (Aug. 14). Tickets start at $92.
Aug. 19
The Black Crowes
The Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. Tickets start at $44.
Aug. 19
Guns N’ Roses
Before COVID-19 hit, the once-volatile GNR had gotten pretty stable onstage since Slash and Axl Rose buried the hatchet in 2016. This hometown show will take place just a few weeks short of the 30th anniversary of the band’s “Use Your Illusion” LPs. Maybe Axl will give a little speech or something. (MW)
Banc of California Stadium, 3939 S. Figueroa St. Tickets start at $44.
Aug. 20
The Flaming Lips
The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd. Tickets start at $47.
Aug. 27
Luke Bryan
Staples Center, 1111 S. Figueroa St. Tickets start at $39.75.
Aug. 27-30
Harry Styles
He charmed the Grammys with a feather boa and a rousing take on “Watermelon Sugar” that left host Trevor Noah feeling a little astir. Now Styles can finally crack open his cravat closet and get back to what he does best. (AB)
The Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. Tickets start at $139.
Sept. 2
Bonnaroo
Coachella might have to wait until next year, but if you just can’t wait to get mud on your knees and some mushrooms of unknown provenance in your system, Tennessee’s biggest and shaggiest festival comes back this fall with Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo and Tyler, the Creator. (AB)
Great Stage Park, Manchester, Tenn. Tickets start at $379.
Sept. 3
Lost ’80s Live With Thomas Dolby, A Flock of Seagulls, more
The Greek Theatre, 2700 N. Vermont Ave. Tickets start at $39.50.
Sept. 3
Maluma
Colombian pop-reggaeton star Maluma has worked overtime on cultivating crossover stardom, whether with Madonna on 2019’s “Medellín” or in the bilingual remix of his 2020 hit single, “Hawái,” with the Weeknd. Maluma will make his silver screen debut alongside JLo and Owen Wilson in the 2022 film “Marry Me” — get ahead of the bandwagon and catch him live this summer. (SE)
The Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd, Inglewood. Tickets start at $92.
Sept. 4
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison
SoFi Stadium, 1000 S. Prairie Ave., Inglewood. Tickets start at $110.
Sept. 7
Alicia Keys
The Greek Theatre, 2700 N. Vermont Ave. Tickets start at $69.
Sept. 10-12
Ty Segall
The L.A. rock singer, songwriter and bandleader Segall has made the Teragram Ballroom his performance home since the venue opened in 2015, so it makes perfect sense that Segall helps it get the various amplifiers, monitors and systems humming again. (RR)
Teragram Ballroom, 1234 7th St. Tickets start at $28
Sept. 10-11
Celine Dion
Assuming she hasn’t overhauled the show since it launched in 2019, the pop diva’s latest stage spectacle features a killer disco segment in which she expertly medley-izes Davie Bowie’s “Let’s Dance,” Prince’s “Kiss” and Labelle’s “Lady Marmalade.” (MW)
Staples Center, 1111 S. Figueroa St. Tickets start at $49.50.
Sept. 16-17
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
The longtime kings of Latin pop will stage their L.A. takeover with back-to-back shows in September. (SE)
Staples Center, 1111 S. Figueroa St. Tickets start at $83.00.
Sept. 17
Deftones
The Greek Theatre, 2700 N. Vermont Ave. Tickets start at $55.
Sept. 21
John Legend
Legend’s “Bigger Love” was an upbeat and devoted album of domestic bliss released during one of the darker early stretches of the pandemic. He laudably took the occasion to steer attention to 2020’s elections and police reform, but now he can get back to his always charming live gigs. (AB)
The Greek Theatre, 2700 N Vermont Ave. Tickets start at $53.50.
Oct. 1
Hall & Oates, Squeeze, KT Tunstall
As the decades pass, tastes will no doubt shift and memories fade. But a few truths will remain, and their names are “Maneater,” “One on One,” “Sara Smile,” “Family Man” and “Kiss Is on My List.” Celebrate a pair of hitmakers in the great outdoors, and get there early for 1980s British pop-rock band Squeeze and singer-songwriter KT Tunstall. (RR)
Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Avenue. Ticket details not yet available.
Oct. 2
Kane Brown
Staples Center, 1111 S. Figueroa St. Tickets start at $40.50.
Oct. 2
Dead Can Dance
The Greek Theatre, 2700 N Vermont Ave. Tickets start at $29.50
Oct. 2
Japanese Breakfast
In her new memoir-slash-cookbook, “Crying in H Mart,” Korean American singer-songwriter Michelle Zauner vividly details the taste of grief after losing her mother to cancer. But with indie-pop outfit Japanese Breakfast, Zauner will bring sparkling, dance floor-ready cuts from her upcoming summer release, “Jubilee,” to Los Angeles. (SE)
The Regent, 448 S. Main St. Tickets start at $27.50.
Oct. 2
Maroon 5
Banc of California Stadium, 3939 S. Figueroa St. Tickets start at $59.
Oct. 5
Alanis Morissette
Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. Tickets start at $100.
Oct. 7-10
Aftershock Festival featuring Metallica, My Chemical Romance, Limp Bizkit, Rancid, the Offspring and more
Discovery Park, 1600 Garden Highway, Sacramento. Single-day tickets start at $129.50.
Oct. 9
The Doobie Brothers
The Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. Tickets start at $39.
Oct. 11, 12, 14 and 17
My Chemical Romance
The beloved emo rockers had been on hiatus for eight years before they made a fleeting one-night comeback at the Shrine Expo Hall in late 2019. This fall they return for an extended stay, perhaps with some new songs in their arsenal. (SE)
The Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. Tickets start at $128.
Oct. 15-19
The Eagles
The El Lay legends will play 1976’s “Hotel California” album from beginning to end, then throw in a greatest hits set to remind you just how many of those they have. Best believe the Forum will sell you a bottle of pink champagne on ice. (MW)
The Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. Tickets start at $99.
Oct. 22
Alejandro Fernández and Christian Nodal
Two generations of regional Mexican excellence will band together at the Forum in October, as Grammy-winning mariachi singer Alejandro “El Potrillo” Fernández will be joined by guest star and Gen Z ambassador Christian Nodal. (SE)
The Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. Tickets start at $184.
Oct. 22-23
System of a Down
Banc of California Stadium, 3939 S. Figueroa St. Tickets start at $59.
Oct. 27
The Strokes
Since we last heard from the Strokes, they’ve earned millions of streams from their inventive, reinvigorating sixth studio album “The New Abnormal,” won their first Grammy and regained their stature as a Forum-level rock band. Expect thousands of exuberant miscreants to scream along to every word. (RR)
The Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Ave., Inglewood. Tickets start at $69.
Oct. 28
Jungle
The Greek Theatre, 2700 N Vermont Ave. Tickets start at $19.50.
Oct. 29-31
Outside Lands featuring Tame Impala, Lizzo, the Strokes, Tyler, the Creator, J. Balvin and more
Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. Three-day passes sold out; single day passes on sale soon.
Oct. 30
James Taylor with Jackson Browne
Honda Center, 2695 E Katella Ave., Anaheim. Tickets start at $59.
Nov. 3-5
Khruangbin
Touring in support of its effervescent third album, “Mordechai,” the Texas dance-rock trio Khruangbin has less interest in shout-along dance floor moments than in creating subtly infectious momentum through rhythm — bass, drum, conga, shakers — and layered, chant-like vocals. (RR)
The Greek, 2700 N. Vermont Ave. Tickets start at $29.50.
Nov. 4
Julien Baker
The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd. Tickets start at $29.
Feb. 24-25, 2022
Bad Bunny
After capping 2020 with three No. 1 album releases — and punctuating 2021 with a victory at WWE’s Wrestlemania — the Grammy-winning Puerto Rican dynamo Bad Bunny will make two stops in L.A. on his long-awaited world tour, El Ultimo Tour del Mundo. (SE)
The Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. Tickets go on sale April 16.
March 11, 2022
The Weeknd
Will Abel Tesfaye have finally found his way out of that gold-walled labyrinth beneath the Super Bowl by March? The “Blinding Lights” singer and Grammy agoniste is coming off the biggest, strangest stretch of his pop career, one where he starred opposite Adam Sandler in the most stressful drama of recent memory and played to a hundred million football fans surrounded by bloodied clones of himself. (AB)
The Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. Tickets start at $39.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.