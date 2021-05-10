A posthumous DMX album featuring new music is coming later this month

One month after the death of DMX, a new studio album from the renowned rapper is on the way.

Rapper and producer Swizz Beatz announced Monday that “Exodus,” a posthumous DMX album featuring new original music, will be released May 28 by Ruff Ryders and Def Jam Recordings.

DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, died April 9, days after suffering a heart attack that landed him in the hospital. He was 50.

“My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met,” Swizz Beatz, executive producer and producer of “Exodus,” said in a statement.

“He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”

Named after DMX’s son, Exodus Simmons, the forthcoming studio effort will mark the emcee’s first Def Jam release in 18 years.

Def Jam and Ruff Ryders produced DMX’s first five albums, all of which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. His last album, “Dog Eats Rabbit” — a collaboration with electronic duo Blackburner — came out in 2017.

Shortly after the rapper’s death, Swizz Beatz paid tribute to DMX, whose biggest hits included “X Gon’ Give It to Ya,” “Where the Hood At?” and “Party Up (Up in Here).”

“DMX was the biggest,” Swizz Beatz said last month on Instagram. “He was the biggest because he prayed for everybody else more than he did for himself … knowing that he needed more prayers than everybody he was praying for …

“My brother would take care of everybody before he would take care of himself. Never seen a human like that. Closest I’ve ever seen to a prophet. … That man suffered every day. … He took everybody’s pain and he made it his. … We lost a real giant, but he’s not in pain no more.”