Halle Berry, Viola Davis and other celebs salute DMX: He ‘meant so much to so many’
Artists in the hip-hop community and beyond are mourning the loss of revered rapper DMX, who died this week at age 50 after suffering a heart attack and severe brain damage.
Rappers Chance the Rapper, Soulja Boy and Lil Durk, as well as actors Halle Berry, Anika Noni Rose, Viola Davis and Gabrielle Union, were among the first to publicly salute the veteran emcee, whose hits include “X Gon’ Give It to Ya,” “Party Up (Up in Here)” and “Where the Hood at.” DMX was admitted last week to a New York hospital, where he was unresponsive and in a coma before his death, according to his manager.
“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away ... with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” the family of DMX said in a statement Friday morning.
“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.”
Born Earl Simmons, the New York-based rapper and actor was hospitalized after having a heart attack following a drug overdose.
DMX burst onto the rap scene in 1998 with his smash debut album, “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot” — the first of five consecutive studio efforts that landed atop the Billboard albums chart throughout the late ’90s and early 2000s and left a lasting imprint on the genre.
Here’s a sampling of social media tributes to the beloved musician.
Rest up DMX 🦅— THE VOICE (@lildurk) April 9, 2021
*growls sadly* RIP DMX pic.twitter.com/Oi2jvVDMAY— Dewayne Perkins (@DewaynePerkins) April 9, 2021
RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones. 🙏🏿💛 pic.twitter.com/WC5LsaL9j8— Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 9, 2021
DMX. 🕊 His gift meant so much to so many. Sending love to his family.— Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 9, 2021
Rest in peace DMX 😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/a2YWLGsHDm— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 9, 2021
This is the way I will remember him. With friends, having fun, blessing the world. Thankful to @verzuzonline for giving us this opportunity to see him one last time. RIP DMX pic.twitter.com/avIaCvspRT— April (@ReignOfApril) April 9, 2021
He’s free. Rest well DMX. May he rise and may his memory be a blessing— Alicia Garza (@aliciagarza) April 9, 2021
RIP DMX. I’m so sorry it never got easier.🙏🏽❤️— Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) April 9, 2021
RIP DMX ❤️🦋— ? (@IDK) April 9, 2021
RIP DMX 🙏🏾🥺— Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) April 9, 2021
Heartbreaking news. Condolences to the Simmons’ family. Rest in peace #DMX. He was so loved and I’m glad he got his flowers while he was here. There will never be another. #RipDmx pic.twitter.com/Dz4gA0C12U— Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) April 9, 2021
April 9, 2021
A Hip hop icon like no other— Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) April 9, 2021
RIP 🖤 https://t.co/RChXorTzq7
The rap star dominated music for a five-year stretch and his unmistakable growl became synonymous with New York’s grit and grime. He died on Friday at 50.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.