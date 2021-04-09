Halle Berry, Viola Davis and other celebs salute DMX: He ‘meant so much to so many’

Artists in the hip-hop community and beyond are mourning the loss of revered rapper DMX, who died this week at age 50 after suffering a heart attack and severe brain damage.

Rappers Chance the Rapper, Soulja Boy and Lil Durk, as well as actors Halle Berry, Anika Noni Rose, Viola Davis and Gabrielle Union, were among the first to publicly salute the veteran emcee, whose hits include “X Gon’ Give It to Ya,” “Party Up (Up in Here)” and “Where the Hood at.” DMX was admitted last week to a New York hospital, where he was unresponsive and in a coma before his death, according to his manager.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away ... with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” the family of DMX said in a statement Friday morning.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.”

DMX burst onto the rap scene in 1998 with his smash debut album, “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot” — the first of five consecutive studio efforts that landed atop the Billboard albums chart throughout the late ’90s and early 2000s and left a lasting imprint on the genre.

Here’s a sampling of social media tributes to the beloved musician.

Rest in Heaven DMX — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 9, 2021

Rest up DMX 🦅 — THE VOICE (@lildurk) April 9, 2021

No words right now. Nothing but fierce love, prayers and protection for X's family, friends and fans. This loss is devastating. #RIPDMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🖤 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones. 🙏🏿💛 pic.twitter.com/WC5LsaL9j8 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 9, 2021

DMX. 🕊 His gift meant so much to so many. Sending love to his family. — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 9, 2021

Rest in peace DMX 😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/a2YWLGsHDm — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 9, 2021

This is the way I will remember him. With friends, having fun, blessing the world. Thankful to @verzuzonline for giving us this opportunity to see him one last time. RIP DMX pic.twitter.com/avIaCvspRT — April (@ReignOfApril) April 9, 2021

He’s free. Rest well DMX. May he rise and may his memory be a blessing — Alicia Garza (@aliciagarza) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. I’m so sorry it never got easier.🙏🏽❤️ — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX ❤️🦋 — ? (@IDK) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX 🙏🏾🥺 — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) April 9, 2021

Heartbreaking news. Condolences to the Simmons’ family. Rest in peace #DMX. He was so loved and I’m glad he got his flowers while he was here. There will never be another. #RipDmx pic.twitter.com/Dz4gA0C12U — Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) April 9, 2021

A Hip hop icon like no other



RIP 🖤 https://t.co/RChXorTzq7 — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. No one radiated more agony, pain, and atomic energy. The Cerberus from Yonkers, who suffered for all of our sins and his own. Maybe the rawest rapper of all-time, no pretense or frills, just pure adrenaline, lawless genius, and reckless abandon. The struggle incarnate. pic.twitter.com/P80t1GQHEa — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) April 9, 2021