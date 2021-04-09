Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Halle Berry, Viola Davis and other celebs salute DMX: He ‘meant so much to so many’

Rapper DMX holding a mic to his mouth
Rapper DMX died this week after suffering a heart attack.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Artists in the hip-hop community and beyond are mourning the loss of revered rapper DMX, who died this week at age 50 after suffering a heart attack and severe brain damage.

Rappers Chance the Rapper, Soulja Boy and Lil Durk, as well as actors Halle Berry, Anika Noni Rose, Viola Davis and Gabrielle Union, were among the first to publicly salute the veteran emcee, whose hits include “X Gon’ Give It to Ya,” “Party Up (Up in Here)” and “Where the Hood at.” DMX was admitted last week to a New York hospital, where he was unresponsive and in a coma before his death, according to his manager.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away ... with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” the family of DMX said in a statement Friday morning.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.”

DMX rapped, and lived, with a ferocity unmatched in the annals of hip-hop

DMX burst onto the rap scene in 1998 with his smash debut album, “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot” — the first of five consecutive studio efforts that landed atop the Billboard albums chart throughout the late ’90s and early 2000s and left a lasting imprint on the genre.

Here’s a sampling of social media tributes to the beloved musician.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

