‘Here to win hearts, not medals’: Jonas Brothers clash in new NBC Olympics special

The Jonas Brothers are ready to make their transition from teen heartthrobs at the “Disney Channel Games” to medal-winning Olympians. Kind of.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas will go head to head in a new TV special, “Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers,” which premieres July 21 on NBC. With cameos from athletes Laurie Hernandez, Nastia Liukin, Sanya Richards-Ross and Sydney McLaughlin, the pop musicians will train to transform into gifted athletes.

In a new trailer released Friday, Joe said they had always dreamed of this opportunity, which Kevin quickly followed with a promise to destroy his siblings. Nick said, “To be around these Olympic athletes is very humbling, and I don’t know why they haven’t asked us to join the Olympic team yet...”

While the Grammy-nominated trio won’t be featured in the actual Tokyo Olympic Games, which start July 23, they will be going through a series of strenuous Olympic-level events — gymnastics, track and field, BMX racing — just days before the official kickoff.

Their brotherhood withstood the test of tween-pop stardom, but will the competitive nature of their sibling rivalry break it apart? According to Joe, they’re “here to win hearts, not medals, Kev.”

In June, the brothers released a new track called “Remember This,” which will be featured during NBC’s coverage of the Olympics with new, Team USA-inspired lyrics.

“Olympic Dreams,” which will feature commentators Rich Eisen and Terry Crews, airs July 21 at 5 p.m. Pacific on NBC.