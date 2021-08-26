Harry Styles’ tour a sign of the times: Vaccine or negative test required, plus masks

Harry Styles has a message for anyone planning to see him on tour this fall: Just stop your crying and wear a mask — it’s a sign of the times.

Team Styles announced Wednesday that fans with tickets to the “Watermelon Sugar” hitmaker’s upcoming Love on Tour shows must provide “proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours prior to entry, in addition to wearing a mask.”

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone as we return to the road!” the Harry Styles HQ folks said in a statement. “Please know our band and crew will be taking every possible precaution to protect each other so we can bring the show to everyone who wants to attend and we ask you to do the same.”

The former One Direction heartthrob and newly minted Grammy winner is the latest musician to implement mask and vaccination requirements on a 2021 tour as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to sweep across the United States and abroad.

Other artists requiring evidence of immunization or negative test results at their concerts include Phoebe Bridgers, the Foo Fighters, the Eagles, Phish, Dead & Company and Maroon 5. Some — such as Stevie Nicks, Florida Georgia Line, Nine Inch Nails and BTS — have scrapped tour dates altogether.

Styles’ Love on Tour tour kicks off Sept. 4 in Nevada and ends in November in California, where the “Fine Line” singer and supporting act Jenny Lewis will perform at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center (Nov. 10), San Jose’s Sap Center (Nov. 11), San Diego’s Pechanga Arena (Nov. 15) and the Forum in Inglewood (Nov. 17, 19 and 20).