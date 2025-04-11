Coachella’s opening day is here. Follow along live

- Share via
Happy Coachella! Meet your guides to the weekend
After months of waiting, it’s finally here. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicks off today and we have a team in the desert covering everything: the food, the fun, and, of course, the music.
We’ll give you updates all weekend long. If there’s something you want to see, let us know. (And if you prefer to interact on Reddit, you can ask me over there at r/Coachella.)
We asked our team of reporters in the field to tell us what they’re most looking forward to this Coachella.
“Finding out what it means for Travis Scott to have ‘designed the desert.’” — Mikael Wood, who first Coachella’d in 2005
“Seeing all the classic punks (Glenn Danzig, Keith Morris, Belinda Carlisle) mingling backstage in the hospitality suites next to all the lip filler influencers and crypto bros.” — August Brown, whose first Coachella was 2006, a.k.a. the Daft Punk pyramid year
“Finally crossing the Go-Go’s off my concert bucket list.” — Vanessa Franko, whose first Coachella was the Rage Against the Machine reunion in 2007 and has covered every year since
“Reaching elder millennial nirvana at Missy Elliott’s set.” — Danielle Dorsey, whose first Coachella was in 2010 and who says, “I think I’ve been six or seven years, but what is time?”
“Though I may claim to be ‘Brat’-fatigued, seeing Charli XCX command a crowd never gets old.” — Cerys Davies, who first attended Coachella in 2017
“Hearing Mother Monster perform ‘Abracadabra’ after practicing my ‘amor-ooh-na-na’s and ‘morta-ooh-ga-ga’s for two months.” — David Viramontes, who is attending his first Coachella
Tips for a successful Coachella from an Indio resident
Rory, a reader who lives in Indio, wrote in to share a few tips for those headed to Coachella this weekend and next.
- You will have bad weather: Either heat or a windstorm. Prepare for both.
- Wear a thin layer for day and a bring a flannel/jacket for nighttime.
- Hydrate more than usual beforehand.
- Don’t go hiking beforehand. It will drain you.
Thanks, Rory!
We’re definitely feeling the heat for Weekend 1 with possible triple digits today, but as someone who still has nightmares about Dustchella back in 2013, I recommend not skipping a hoodie and making sure you have extra masks whenever there’s wind in the forecast.
My Coachella motto for at least 15 years has been “Dehydration is serious business.” I started the hydration a few days before — pay attention, Weekend 2 folks!
The hiking tip is also a crucial one. However, if you have time in the desert after the festival or you have plans to visit during a more temperate time of the year, we have a list of free hikes around Palm Springs.
Everything you need to know about this year’s Coachella
Festival season is upon us. As our team embarks on its annual trek to the desert to cover Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone, the art, the food and more at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, we have some helpful information and tips.
Want to know what to pack? What to eat? What Coachella-themed parties and events are open to the public? How to watch from the comfort of your couch? We got you.
The artists you don’t want to miss at Coachella on Friday
Whether you’re headed to the festival or watching from home, these are the artists playing Friday at Coachella you don’t want to miss.
7 shops and restaurants that show why Indio is a must-see beyond Coachella
Hundreds of thousands of people descend on Indio each year for Goldenvoice’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach, but few venture beyond the festival grounds. In the past, there wasn’t much to do in the desert city besides grab chips and a decadent Tamale Boat from Arriola’s Tortilleria or shop at Yellow Mart for western wear or a crossbow. Now, that’s all changing. Thanks in part to a business-friendly city government that is investing in art and infrastructure, downtown Indio is growing at an unprecedented pace.
New restaurants like Marcel Ramirez’s Gabino’s Creperie East, Roman Whittaker and Skip Paige’s popular gastropub Indio Taphouse and elevated Italian speakeasy Italica are drawing more people to and around the single-street stripthan have been there in decades. Thrifters can shop for vintage goods at Daniel Mata’s Urban Donkey, and those looking for an alternative nightlife scene can check out Adrian Romero’s Rosemary HiFi to sip beer and natural wines while listening to records on high-end stereo equipment.
Read more about where to eat and what to do in Indio outside of the festival.
Pack these books for Coachella: Your music festival reading lineup
It’s festival season. And no, I don’t just mean The Times’ Festival of Books happening at the end of the month (see you at my panel…?). I’m also talking about Coachella and, unfortunately, Stagecoach. Whether you’re heading out to Indio, or enjoying the annual exodus of Angelenos, here are some books that give Coachella Valley vibes. As usual, you’ll also find the latest in lit news below, plus, we hop on the phone with the Best Bookstore in Palm Springs.
What do you want to know about the Coachella festival?
Our crew consists of veterans who have been covering the festival for decades as well as some first-time Coachella attendees. We’ve chronicled the food, the art, the fashion, the vibes — and, obviously, the music.
We are privileged to have a unique vantage point into one of the world’s biggest music festivals. So we want to know — what do you want to know? And what do you want to see from our live coverage at the festival?