Coachella’s opening day is here. Follow along live

Happy Coachella! Meet your guides to the weekend

After months of waiting, it’s finally here. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicks off today and we have a team in the desert covering everything: the food, the fun, and, of course, the music.

We’ll give you updates all weekend long. If there’s something you want to see, let us know. (And if you prefer to interact on Reddit, you can ask me over there at r/Coachella.)

We asked our team of reporters in the field to tell us what they’re most looking forward to this Coachella.

“Finding out what it means for Travis Scott to have ‘designed the desert.’” — Mikael Wood, who first Coachella’d in 2005

“Seeing all the classic punks (Glenn Danzig, Keith Morris, Belinda Carlisle) mingling backstage in the hospitality suites next to all the lip filler influencers and crypto bros.” — August Brown, whose first Coachella was 2006, a.k.a. the Daft Punk pyramid year

“Finally crossing the Go-Go’s off my concert bucket list.” — Vanessa Franko, whose first Coachella was the Rage Against the Machine reunion in 2007 and has covered every year since

“Reaching elder millennial nirvana at Missy Elliott’s set.” — Danielle Dorsey, whose first Coachella was in 2010 and who says, “I think I’ve been six or seven years, but what is time?”

“Though I may claim to be ‘Brat’-fatigued, seeing Charli XCX command a crowd never gets old.” — Cerys Davies, who first attended Coachella in 2017

“Hearing Mother Monster perform ‘Abracadabra’ after practicing my ‘amor-ooh-na-na’s and ‘morta-ooh-ga-ga’s for two months.” — David Viramontes, who is attending his first Coachella

