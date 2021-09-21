Did you remember it’s the 21st of September? Thankfully, Demi Adejuyigbe did

Demi Adejuyigbe’s videos featuring the Earth, Wind & Fire tune “September” are quick and they are clever. And as of this 21st of September, the 43rd anniversary of the song’s release, they are done.

At least that’s what the Emmy-nominated writer, comic and social media personality says in his most recent Sept. 21 video, posted Tuesday.

Since 2016, the annual videos have increased in complexity and production value, culminating in this year’s effort, which starts with Adejuyigbe and a female companion having a drink and a chat in a packed bar. The clock then strikes midnight, prompting him to ask what day it is.

“It’s September 21st,” his friend says. “Are you going to do that video thing that you do? That thing where we don’t hear from you for four or five months ‘cause you’re like, ‘I have to do this, but no one’s forcing you to do it and you’re just really overworked and ...’”

All of a sudden, the disco hit begins playing and Adejuyigbe finds himself surrounded by people nodding along to the music. He changes into pants and a vest reminiscent of “Saturday Night Fever,” emblazoned with the date audiences know from Earth, Wind & Fire. A dance routine takes him onto tables, up onto the bar, then into a restroom where a basketball-style tank top emblazoned with SEPT 21 hangs in a frame on the wall.

Next thing you know, Adejuyigbe is dancing on the walls and the ceiling, past a sparkling disco ball that begins casting reflections all around the room.

Our hero eventually takes down the basketball jersey picture and jumps through the wall, winding up in an “exterior” reminiscent of a midcentury SoCal yard, complete with pool and slide. And the date Sept. 21 is everywhere — as are the people from the bar, who turn out to be dancers getting their groove on in said yard. Adejuyigbe joins them, of course.

A few seconds later, it cuts to Adejuyigbe jumping into a hot rod and leaving the scene “Grease"-style, flying away in the car as he waves, a la Olivia Newton-John, to everyone on the ground. In the credits, members of Earth, Wind & Fire give shout-outs to the social media star.

The new video is a far cry from the 2016 one, which saw Adejuyigbe — who was nominated for a 2021 Emmy for writing on “The Amber Ruffin Show” — a minute-long effort that featured the comic sliding up into the frame 18 seconds into a “September” remix and dancing around in a plain white T-shirt emblazoned with “SEPT 21" and “THAT’S TODAY.”

The 2017 incarnation featured a long-sleeve white T-shirt, Mylar balloons, confetti guns and a saxophone. The short-sleeve shirt was back the next year — which appears to have been when the videos turned into a fundraising effort — plus a sing-along by members of the West Los Angeles Children’s Choir.

Adejuyigbe continued to upgrade both in complexity and apparent production budget, employing a full mariachi band (2019) and a small plane pulling a “That’s Today” banner (2020) along the way.

“One of the most fulfilling things about doing this video every year is using it to raise money,” he says in the latter half of this year’s video. He’s raffling off that basketball jersey painting, which he promised to deliver in person — even if you live in Australia or in space, but not if you live in North Korea or the 1950s Deep South — as long as COVID-19 cooperates. And yes, there are some jokes sprinkled in there.

Adejuyigbe also pledged to raffle off the actual Sept. 21 jersey if the total amount raised hit $100,000. Each raffle ticket costs $10.

Recipients of this year’s largesse include a nonprofit west Texas abortion-access fund, a Louisiana group helping with recovery from Hurricane Ida and a group promoting political action on climate change.