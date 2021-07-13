Here’s the list of 2021 Emmy nominees: live updates

The 73rd Emmy Award nominations follows a year of staying indoors, where TV was a lifeline to the outside world — or a necessary distraction from it — for many. More television means more people seeing titles to vie for awards, which means, as entertainment columnist Glenn Whipp writes, “Expect this year’s Emmys ‘snubs’ lists to be filled with your favorite shows and actors, even though it’s impossible to ‘snub’ something when the ability to reward remains so limited.”

The nominees for the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, to be handed out in September on CBS, will be announced via livestream beginning at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.