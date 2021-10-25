Snoop Dogg mourns death of mom Beverly Tate: ‘Mama thank u for having me’

Snoop Dogg is paying tribute to his mother, Beverly Tate, who died over the weekend.

Mourning the matriarch’s death on Sunday, the 50-year-old rap superstar began devoting a series of Instagram posts to Tate that focused on her influence.

“Mama thank u for having me 🙏🏾🌹,” the “Gin and Juice” hitmaker wrote in the caption, adding in another post: “Til. We. Meet. Again🙏🏾🌹 #TWMA”

“Thank u god for giving me an angel 🕊 for a mother 💖🙏🏽🌹💝 TWMA,” he also wrote, sharing an image of Tate holding a bouquet of flowers.

Later, the multi-hyphenate posted a video of himself sitting in a dark room listening to music, then another of himself DJing an event at Madison Square Garden and dedicating “Stand By Me” to his mom.

His tributes continued into Monday afternoon when the rapper posted another photo of himself with Tate, set to his 1999 song “I Love My Momma.”

Snoop did not share Tate’s cause of death nor other details of her passing. His reps did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ request for comment.

In May, the “BMF” star asked fans on social media to pray for Tate but didn’t disclose details about her condition. A month later he posted about visiting her in the hospital along with his two brothers. In July, he revealed that their mother was still ill.

On Sunday, Snoop’s father, Vernell Varnado, wrote on Instagram that Tate “passed today” and asked fans to pray for the family.

Snoop often spoke warmly about his family and about the faith his mother and grandmother instilled in him from a young age. The Long Beach-bred rapper grew up singing and playing piano in the city’s storefront churches. In 2018, he released the gospel album “Bible of Love” that drew from that influence.

Tate is credited with giving the rapper, real name Calvin Broadus, part of his stage name. She would call him Snoopy as a child because of his love of the iconic Peanuts dog.

Despite her best efforts, Snoop got caught up in the gang culture and drug peddling that surged in Long Beach in the 1980s and fell in with the wrong crowd as a teenager. He dedicated the gospel-tinged song “Gangsta Life” from his debut album, “Doggystyle,” to his mother.

“It’s about how my mama raised me and my brothers on her own and how we got caught up on the streets,” he told The Times in 1993. “In the song I give my mama her respect and yet I try to show just what the wages are for kids not paying attention. I ain’t no gospel rap musician, man, but I got faith in what I believe in.”

“Bible of Love” record producer BattleCat was among the many who shared his condolences. The producer shared a group photo of Snoop, his mother and their crew on the day that Tate “blessed” them with her approval of the album.

“SHE WAS SO HAPPY TO HEAR 👂🏿 HER SON @snoopdogg FINALLY MAKE A RECORD GIVING BACK WITH APPRECIATION TO WHAT GOD DID FOR HIM WITH & EVERYONE WHO NEEDED A VOICE OR SONG TO PRAISE HIM,” he wrote. “SO I GOTTA SAY IM SO GRATEFUL TO HAVE MET YOU HEAR YOUR POWERFUL VOICE & SEE THAT BEAUTIFUL INFECTIOUS SMILE OF YOURS IN PERSON !!”

Snoop, who posted Battlecat’s image on his Instagram stories, also commented: “We made her proud.”