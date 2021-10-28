Olivia Rodrigo and the Weeknd lead American Music Award nominees. See the full list
The 2021 American Music Award nominations are good 4 Olivia Rodrigo.
The teen pop sensation leads this year’s nominees with seven nods, including artist of the year. Also up for the top prize is the Weeknd, close behind with six nominations.
Tied for third place with five nominations apiece are Doja Cat, Giveon and Bad Bunny. Rounding out this year’s nominees for artist of the year are Ariana Grande, Drake, Taylor Swift and BTS.
Rodrigo received additional nominations for new artist of the year and female pop artist, while her monster hit of a debut single, “Drivers License,” scored nods for trending song, music video and pop song. Her chart-topping debut album “Sour” is up for pop album.
‘Sour’ is 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, following the chart-topping success of her first-ever single, ‘Drivers License.’
In addition to artist of the year, the Weeknd drew nominations for male pop artist and male R&B artist, while his popular single “Save Your Tears” notched a nod for music video. His remixes with Ariana Grande (“Save Your Tears”) and Maluma (“Hawái”) are up for pop song and Latin song, respectively.
Voting is now officially open for the AMAs, which ABC will broadcast live from Los Angeles Microsoft Theater on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific. Fans can cast ballots for their favorite musicians via the Billboard website or by searching “AMAs” on the TikTok app.
Here’s the full list of nominees.
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid Laroi
Collaboration of the Year
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Peaches”
Trending Song
Erica Banks, “Buss It”
Måneskin, “Beggin’”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”
Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”
Popp Hunna, “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”
Music Video
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”
Cardi B, “Up”
Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”
The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears”
Male Pop Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Female Pop Artist
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Pop Duo or Group
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Pop Album
Ariana Grande, “Positions”
Dua Lipa, “Future Nostalgia”
Olivia Rodrigo, “Sour”
Taylor Swift, “Evermore”
The Kid Laroi, “F— Love”
Pop Song
BTS, “Butter”
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Country Album
Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”
Gabby Barrett, “Goldmine”
Lee Brice, “Hey World”
Luke Bryan, “Born Here Live Here Die Here”
Morgan Wallen, “Dangerous: The Double Album”
Country Song
Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”
Chris Young & Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”
Luke Combs, “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Hip-Hop Album
Drake, “Certified Lover Boy”
Juice WRLD, “Legends Never Die”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Good News”
Pop Smoke, “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon”
Rod Wave, “SoulFly”
Hip-Hop Song
Cardi B, “Up”
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, “Lemonade”
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, “Calling My Phone”
Polo G, “Rapstar”
Pop Smoke, “What You Know Bout Love”
Male R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Usher
Female R&B Artist
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
R&B Album
Doja Cat, “Planet Her”
Giveon, “When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time”
H.E.R., “Back of My Mind”
Jazmine Sullivan, “Heaux Tales”
Queen Naija, “Missunderstood”
R&B Song
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Giveon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”
H.E.R., “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan, “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Female Latin Artist
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalía
Latin Duo or Group
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
Latin Album
Bad Bunny, “El Último Tour Del Mundo”
Kali Uchis, “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)”
Karol G, “KG0516”
Maluma, “Papi Juancho”
Rauw Alejandro “Afrodisíaco”
Latin Song
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Bad Bunny & Rosalía, “La Noche de Anoche”
Farruko, “Pepas”
Kali Uchis, “Telepatía”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái (Remix)”
Rock Artist
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly
Inspirational Artist
Cain
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
Gospel Artist
Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Dance/Electronic Artist
David Guetta
Illenium
Marshmello
Regard
Tiësto
