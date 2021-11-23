Win or lose, Lil Nas X is ‘thankful for the journey’ after 5 more Grammy nominations

Lil Nas X is “thankful,” Saweetie is “speechless” and Jon Batiste is “grateful” after receiving multiple Grammy nominations Tuesday morning.

A number of newly minted Grammy nominees took to social media to celebrate their achievements and congratulate their competition. Leading the field is jazz musician Batiste, who is up for 11 awards, including record and album of the year.

“WOW!!” the “Freedom” performer and “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” music director wrote on Instagram. “Thank you God!! I love EVERYBODY! So grateful to my collaborators and to my ancestors.”

Rapper and singer Lil Nas X — who is nominated in five categories, including record, song and album of the year — shared fans’ jubilant Twitter posts and live-tweeted his own reactions to the Recording Academy’s announcement all morning long.

“don’t have to win a single award, truly thankful for all the insight this year has brought me,” the “Industry Baby” hitmaker, known for his witty social media presence, wrote in a rare earnest tweet. “and thankful for the journey. love u guys.”

don’t have to win a single award, truly thankful for all the insight this year has brought me. and thankful for the journey. love u guys 😭🤍 — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) November 23, 2021

The Gen Z superstar’s steamy, controversial music video for the hit single “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” also clinched a nomination, prompting Lil Nas X to go full caps lock.

“THE CALL ME BY YOUR NAME MUSIC VIDEO HAS BEEN NOMINATED FOR A F— GRAMMY LETS GOOOO,” he tweeted.

Rapper Saweetie posted a string of triumphant confetti, teary-eyed, heart, party, sparkle, cartwheel and praying emojis on Instagram after landing her first two Grammy nominations for rap song and best new artist.

“2X GRAMMY NOMINATED [I KNOW THAT’S RIGHT]!!!!!” the “Best Friend” hitmaker wrote on Instagram. “I wish I had the words to express how I feel but I’m just so grateful!!!!!!! Being acknowledged for all the hard work me and my team have been doing feels AMAZINNNNNG ... thank you #TeamIcy for stickin with me through thick and thin y’all some real ride or dies.”

I’m speechless I wish I had the words to express how I feel but I’m just so grateful!!! Being acknowledged for all the hard work me & my team have been doing feels AMAZINNNNNG 🙏🏽 thank you #TeamIcy for stickin with me through thick and thin y’all some real ride or dies IKDR!! ❄️ — ICY SEASON ❄️ (@Saweetie) November 23, 2021

Another first-time Grammy nominee, Michelle Zauner of indie-rock band Japanese Breakfast, shared on her Instagram Stories a video of herself losing her mind after learning that the group’s “Jubilee” is up for alternative music album. Japanese Breakfast is also nominated for best new artist alongside Saweetie, Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, Finneas, Glass Animals, the Kid Laroi, Arlo Parks and Olivia Rodrigo.

“WTF!!!!!!!!!” Zauner tweeted in response to the nominations.

Singer-songwriter H.E.R., pop star Justin Bieber and rapper Doja Cat garnered the second most nominations with eight nods apiece.

“Thank you to all the people that helped create these records!!!!!” wrote H.E.R., who is up for album and song of the year. “WOOOOOO 23 [career] nominations at 24.”

The 64th Grammy Awards will take place Jan. 31 at the soon-to-be renamed Staples Center, which will be called Crypto.com Arena by the time the show airs at 5 p.m. Pacific on CBS.

See how other nominees celebrated below.

WTF!!!!!!!!! — Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) November 23, 2021

11 !!!!!!!!!!!! — jon batiste (@JonBatiste) November 23, 2021

tears tears tears

thank you thank you thank you pic.twitter.com/kLykYjbKZ1 — Arlo Parks (@arloparks) November 23, 2021

8?!?!??!!???! — Ric Nast (@DojaCat) November 23, 2021

that’s dope man wow — Ric Nast (@DojaCat) November 23, 2021

🥺🥺🥺 8 Noms. WOW GOD IS GOOD — H.E.R. (@HERMusicx) November 23, 2021

Congratulations to all the Grammy nominees! I feel so lucky to be in your company! — FINNEAS (@finneas) November 23, 2021