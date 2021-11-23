Advertisement
Share
Music

Win or lose, Lil Nas X is ‘thankful for the journey’ after 5 more Grammy nominations

A man posing in gold armor.
Rapper Lil Nas X attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.
(Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Lil Nas X is “thankful,” Saweetie is “speechless” and Jon Batiste is “grateful” after receiving multiple Grammy nominations Tuesday morning.

A number of newly minted Grammy nominees took to social media to celebrate their achievements and congratulate their competition. Leading the field is jazz musician Batiste, who is up for 11 awards, including record and album of the year.

“WOW!!” the “Freedom” performer and “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” music director wrote on Instagram. “Thank you God!! I love EVERYBODY! So grateful to my collaborators and to my ancestors.”

Los Angeles, UNITED STATES: The trophy of the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles 11 February 2007. AFP PHOTO/Gabriel BOUYS (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Music

Here’s the complete list of 2022 Grammy nominees

The 2022 Grammy nominations, in 86 categories

Advertisement

Rapper and singer Lil Nas X — who is nominated in five categories, including record, song and album of the year — shared fans’ jubilant Twitter posts and live-tweeted his own reactions to the Recording Academy’s announcement all morning long.

“don’t have to win a single award, truly thankful for all the insight this year has brought me,” the “Industry Baby” hitmaker, known for his witty social media presence, wrote in a rare earnest tweet. “and thankful for the journey. love u guys.”

The Gen Z superstar’s steamy, controversial music video for the hit single “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” also clinched a nomination, prompting Lil Nas X to go full caps lock.

“THE CALL ME BY YOUR NAME MUSIC VIDEO HAS BEEN NOMINATED FOR A F— GRAMMY LETS GOOOO,” he tweeted.
2021 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS - The AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC. (ABC via Getty Images) AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: Jon Batiste performs at ACL Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 10, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic) Las Vegas, CA - November 13: Doja Cat performs on the Frank Stage on the second day of the three-day Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Music

2022 Grammy nominations: Absent a clear favorite (and secret committees), something for everyone

‘Colbert’ bandleader Jon Batiste leads the field with 11 nominations; Tony Bennett, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber and H.E.R. will vie for top prizes.

Rapper Saweetie posted a string of triumphant confetti, teary-eyed, heart, party, sparkle, cartwheel and praying emojis on Instagram after landing her first two Grammy nominations for rap song and best new artist.

“2X GRAMMY NOMINATED [I KNOW THAT’S RIGHT]!!!!!” the “Best Friend” hitmaker wrote on Instagram. “I wish I had the words to express how I feel but I’m just so grateful!!!!!!! Being acknowledged for all the hard work me and my team have been doing feels AMAZINNNNNG ... thank you #TeamIcy for stickin with me through thick and thin y’all some real ride or dies.”

Another first-time Grammy nominee, Michelle Zauner of indie-rock band Japanese Breakfast, shared on her Instagram Stories a video of herself losing her mind after learning that the group’s “Jubilee” is up for alternative music album. Japanese Breakfast is also nominated for best new artist alongside Saweetie, Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, Finneas, Glass Animals, the Kid Laroi, Arlo Parks and Olivia Rodrigo.

“WTF!!!!!!!!!” Zauner tweeted in response to the nominations.

A blond woman playing a guitar and singing into a microphone on a stage covered with autumn leaves

Music

The 2022 Grammy nominations are filled with snubs, surprises

Taylor Swift and BTS each received just one Grammy nomination this year, while little-known Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab received two, including best new artist.

Singer-songwriter H.E.R., pop star Justin Bieber and rapper Doja Cat garnered the second most nominations with eight nods apiece.

“Thank you to all the people that helped create these records!!!!!” wrote H.E.R., who is up for album and song of the year. “WOOOOOO 23 [career] nominations at 24.”

The 64th Grammy Awards will take place Jan. 31 at the soon-to-be renamed Staples Center, which will be called Crypto.com Arena by the time the show airs at 5 p.m. Pacific on CBS.

See how other nominees celebrated below.

Music
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement