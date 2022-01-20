At SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre assembles a hip-hop dream team for Super Bowl halftime show

Hip-hop superstar Dr. Dre has united a dream team of musicians for the 2022 Super Bowl.

In a new trailer for this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar join forces with Dre for an epic strut toward Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium to the tune of 2Pac, Roger Troutman and Dre’s classic “California Love.”

Directed by “Straight Outta Compton” filmmaker F. Gary Gray, Thursday’s preview opens with Eminem and his alter ego Slim Shady dropping some speedy bars from his track “Rap God,” before passing the mic to Snoop Dogg, who bounces down the palm-lined streets of L.A. in a sweet ride to the tune of his hit “The Next Episode.”

Up next is Blige, who stages a glamorous photo shoot soundtracked by her song “Family Affair.” And finally, Lamar pens his next masterpiece to the tune of his hit “Humble” before they all come together to answer Dre’s call.

“Each time I collaborate with Dre, it seems to mark an important moment in entertainment history,” Gray said in a statement. “As a super fan, I consider it an honor and privilege to authentically build and create this moment with five of the most legendary artists in music history. It’s been a blast!”

All five artists will perform at the 56th Super Bowl halftime show, which will air Feb. 13 on NBC. Previous halftime show performances have featured the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna and, most recently, the Weeknd.