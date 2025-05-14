Rams open season at home vs. Texans, will play Eagles on the road in Week 3

The Rams last played the Houston Texans in 2021, a season that ended with the Rams winning Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams will open their 2025 season on Sept. 7 against the Texans at SoFi Stadium, a presumably comfortable start to a 17-game schedule that will see the Rams travel the second-most air miles in the NFL.

The NFL announced the full schedule on Wednesday, and the Rams in the first seven weeks will board flights for the majority of the 34,832 miles they will travel for games against opponents in the NFC West, NFC South, NFC East and AFC South, including one in London.

The Rams, who advanced to the NFC divisional round last season, are regarded as a Super Bowl contender.

Advertisement

Rams Rams will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London this season For the first time since the 2019 season, the Rams will be playing overseas when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at London’s Wembley Stadium in October.

Coach Sean McVay, beginning his ninth season, leads a team that features veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, star receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams and running back Kyren Williams, and a young, ascending defense led by lineman Kobie Turner and edge rusher Jared Verse.

The Rams, who made five prime-time appearances in 2024, are scheduled for four this season.

They play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Sunday Night Football,” the Atlanta Falcons on “Monday Night Football,” and play Thursday night games against the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams play preseason home games against the Dallas Cowboys and Chargers and on the road at Cleveland.

Here is a game-by-game look at the regular-season schedule (all times Pacific):

Sept. 7, HOUSTON, 1:25 p.m. (CBS): Former Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley is in his first season as the Texans’ offensive coordinator. Can quarterback C.J. Stroud recapture his rookie touchdown-to-interception ratio?

Sept. 14, at Tennessee, 10 a.m. (CBS): Quarterback Cam Ward, the top pick in the NFL draft, is now the face of a franchise that will move into a new stadium in 2027.

Advertisement

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward passes during rookie minicamp on May 10. (George Walker IV / Associated Press)

Sept. 21, at Philadelphia, 10 a.m. (Fox): The Rams return to Lincoln Financial Field, where in the 2024 postseason they came up short against Saquon Barkley and the eventual Super Bowl champions.

Sept. 28, INDIANAPOLIS, 1:05 p.m. (Fox): Will the Rams see Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson at quarterback? It should not make a difference for a maturing Rams defense that added lineman Poona Ford.

Oct. 2, SAN FRANCISCO, 5:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime): It remains to be seen whether 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will be playing on a newly-minted contract or playing out his rookie deal.

Oct. 12, at Baltimore, 10 a.m. (Fox): Rams aiming for a better ending than the last time they played in Baltimore, when Ravens won on a walk-off punt return for a touchdown in overtime.

Oct. 19, at Jacksonville in London, 6:30 a.m. (NFL Network): Travis Hunter, the No. 2 pick in the draft, gives coach Liam Coen a potential two-way star for McVay and Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula to contend with.

Advertisement

Oct. 26, off week.

Nov. 2, NEW ORLEANS, 1:05 p.m. (Fox): With Derek Carr retired, first-year coach Kellen Moore oversees a quarterback competition between rookie Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener and Hunter Dekker.

Nov. 9, at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m. (Fox): The 49ers lost linebacker Dre Greenlaw, but the defense is back under the direction of Robert Saleh and still features lineman Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner.

Nov. 16, SEATTLE, 1:05 p.m. (Fox): Expect thunderous pregame cheers when former Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp comes back to play against the team that released him after eight seasons.

Nov. 23, TAMPA BAY, 5:20 p.m. (NBC): Baker Mayfield returns to SoFi Stadium, where he resurrected his career by leading the Rams to victory over the Las Vegas Raiders with only three days of preparation.

Nov. 30, at Carolina, 10 a.m. (Fox): Quarterback Bryce Young appeared to make a big leap in development in the second half of the 2024 season. He leads a team that includes five former Rams.

Rams Rams expanding markets, beginning with minicamp in Hawaii The Rams will be holding minicamp on Maui from June 16-18. It’s part of the team’s efforts to expand their footprint outside L.A. and continental U.S.

Dec. 7, at Arizona, 1:25 p.m (Fox): Last season at State Farm Stadium, quarterback Kyler Murray and then-rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., dominated the Rams in a blowout victory.

Advertisement

Dec. 14, DETROIT, 1:25 p.m. (Fox): It’s never a bad time to revisit the Jared Goff-Matthew Stafford trade. This will be the fourth game between the teams since the 2022 deal. Lions won the last two games at Detroit.

Dec. 18, at Seattle, 5:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime): Sam Darnold is the new quarterback for a team with a receiving corps that includes Kupp, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Dec. 29, at Atlanta, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN): McVay schemes against Falcons coach Raheem Morris, the Rams’ former defensive coordinator and one of McVay’s closest coaching friends.

TBD, ARIZONA, TBD (TBD): Rams aim to be in position for third year in a row to rest starters for playoffs. The Cardinals have not made playoffs since 2021.