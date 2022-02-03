The Linda Lindas are back! Viral teen rockers perform the title track of debut album

The Linda Lindas — the teen rock band that electrified a Los Angeles public library with their anti-hate anthem “Racist, Sexist Boy” — are back with a new single

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” the young musicians delivered a dynamic performance of “Growing Up,” the title track of their highly anticipated debut album.

On a vibrant set decorated with colorful illustrations of cats, flowers, mountains and stars, 15-year-old Lucia de la Garza and 17-year-old Bela Salazar shredded electric guitars, while 13-year-old Eloise Wong and 11-year-old Mila de la Garza rocked out respectively on bass and drums.

Advertisement

“Growing up isn’t something you can make happen / When you want it to / But since we’re all growing up together / I guess I’ll grow up with you,” Lucia belted as her sparkly orange eyeshadow and metallic braces gleamed under the studio lights.

“We can take turns / Taking the reins / Lean on each other / When we need some extra strength / And we’ll never cave, oh, we’ll never waver / And we’ll always become braver and braver.”

The Linda Lindas’ “Late Late Show” appearance comes less than a year after their breakout performance of “Racist, Sexist Boy” at the Cypress Park branch of the L.A. Public Library. Footage of the girls playing the deliciously angsty diss track — about a “poser” and “jerkface” who made a racist remark to the youngest member of the group, Mila — instantly went viral on social media and soon led to their national TV debut on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Their latest release isn’t quite as pointed, but it still taps into the punk rockers’ adolescent feelings and experiences.

“Well dance like nobody’s there / We’ll dance without any care / We’ll talk ‘bout problems we share / We’ll talk ‘bout things that ain’t fair,” Lucia sang while strumming the strings of a sleek black-and-white guitar.

“We’ll talk about things we don’t know / We’ll sing to people and show / What it means to be young and growing up.”

The Linda Lindas’ debut album, “Growing Up,” arrives April 8.